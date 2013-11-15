Ashura festival
A Shi'ite Muslim boy with specks of blood on his face and body looks on during the Ashura religious festival in Yangon, November 15, 2013. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein,...more
A Shi'ite Muslim boy with specks of blood on his face and body looks on during the Ashura religious festival in Yangon, November 15, 2013. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the seventh century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Minzayar
A Shi'ite Muslim is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Mumbai November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Shi'ite Muslim is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Mumbai November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Shi'ite Muslim woman gets her child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A Shi'ite Muslim woman gets her child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Shi'ite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Shi'ite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Shia Muslims boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, November 13, 2013. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the...more
Shia Muslims boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, November 13, 2013. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the 7th century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims bleed after hitting their foreheads with swords and beating themselves during the religious festival of Ashura in Baghdad, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims bleed after hitting their foreheads with swords and beating themselves during the religious festival of Ashura in Baghdad, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
The back of a Shi'ite Muslim bleeds as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The back of a Shi'ite Muslim bleeds as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Lebanese Red Cross personnel stand watch as Lebanese supporters of the Shi'ite Amal movement men bleed as they beat their foreheads during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Lebanese Red Cross personnel stand watch as Lebanese supporters of the Shi'ite Amal movement men bleed as they beat their foreheads during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Turkish Shi'ite women take part in an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish Shi'ite women take part in an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Afghan Shi'ite Muslims arrive at a bathhouse after they flagellated themselves with chains, during an Ashura procession in Kabul, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan Shi'ite Muslims arrive at a bathhouse after they flagellated themselves with chains, during an Ashura procession in Kabul, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Lebanese supporter of the Shi'ite Amal movement wears a pendant of Shi'ite Muslim Imam Ali's symbolic sword as he is seen covered with blood during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A Lebanese supporter of the Shi'ite Amal movement wears a pendant of Shi'ite Muslim Imam Ali's symbolic sword as he is seen covered with blood during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Lebanese Hezbollah supporters gesture as they march during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
Lebanese Hezbollah supporters gesture as they march during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
A Lebanese Hezbollah supporter mourns during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
A Lebanese Hezbollah supporter mourns during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah appears from behind a curtain before addressing his supporters during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah appears from behind a curtain before addressing his supporters during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Turkish Shi'ite women mourn during an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish Shi'ite women mourn during an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates himself as people watch from atop a roof during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates himself as people watch from atop a roof during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Turkish Shi'ite girls watch a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala on a huge screen during an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish Shi'ite girls watch a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala on a huge screen during an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Shi'ite Muslim women take part in a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Shi'ite Muslim women take part in a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A girl carries a toy car as she stands in front of flags depicting Imam Hussein, Prophet Mohammad's grandson, during a Muharram procession by Lebanese supporters of the Shi'ite Amal movement to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal...more
A girl carries a toy car as she stands in front of flags depicting Imam Hussein, Prophet Mohammad's grandson, during a Muharram procession by Lebanese supporters of the Shi'ite Amal movement to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A Shi'ite Muslim man bleeds after tapping his forehead with a razor during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Nabatieh town, southern Lebanon, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Shi'ite Muslim man bleeds after tapping his forehead with a razor during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Nabatieh town, southern Lebanon, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashura procession in Kabul November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashura procession in Kabul November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shi'ite pilgrims run between the Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas shrines as part of a ritual of the Ashura ceremony in Kerbala, 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Shi'ite pilgrims run between the Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas shrines as part of a ritual of the Ashura ceremony in Kerbala, 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Next Slideshows
Children of China
China will ease family planning restrictions nationwide, allowing millions of families to have two children.
Struggling in Sochi
Spending on the Sochi Olympics is expected to pass $50 billion but locals have expressed concern about various difficulties they are facing as the city gears up...
Muharram in India
Muslims mourn the slaying of Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Mohammad.
Sex, lives and political wives
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's wife is the latest woman to stand by her husband as he is embroiled in scandal.
MORE IN PICTURES
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.