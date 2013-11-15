Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 15, 2013 | 11:45pm IST

Ashura festival

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim boy with specks of blood on his face and body looks on during the Ashura religious festival in Yangon, November 15, 2013. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the seventh century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Minzayar</p>

A Shi'ite Muslim boy with specks of blood on his face and body looks on during the Ashura religious festival in Yangon, November 15, 2013. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein,...more

Friday, November 15, 2013

A Shi'ite Muslim boy with specks of blood on his face and body looks on during the Ashura religious festival in Yangon, November 15, 2013. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the seventh century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Minzayar

Close
1 / 25
<p>A Shi'ite Muslim is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Mumbai November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A Shi'ite Muslim is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Mumbai November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 15, 2013

A Shi'ite Muslim is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Mumbai November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 25
<p>A Shi'ite Muslim woman gets her child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A Shi'ite Muslim woman gets her child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Friday, November 15, 2013

A Shi'ite Muslim woman gets her child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
3 / 25
<p>Shi'ite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Shi'ite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, November 15, 2013

Shi'ite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
4 / 25
<p>Shia Muslims boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, November 13, 2013. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the 7th century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Shia Muslims boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, November 13, 2013. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the...more

Friday, November 15, 2013

Shia Muslims boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, November 13, 2013. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the 7th century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
5 / 25
<p>Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims bleed after hitting their foreheads with swords and beating themselves during the religious festival of Ashura in Baghdad, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani</p>

Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims bleed after hitting their foreheads with swords and beating themselves during the religious festival of Ashura in Baghdad, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Friday, November 15, 2013

Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims bleed after hitting their foreheads with swords and beating themselves during the religious festival of Ashura in Baghdad, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Close
6 / 25
<p>The back of a Shi'ite Muslim bleeds as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

The back of a Shi'ite Muslim bleeds as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, November 15, 2013

The back of a Shi'ite Muslim bleeds as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 25
<p>Lebanese Red Cross personnel stand watch as Lebanese supporters of the Shi'ite Amal movement men bleed as they beat their foreheads during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

Lebanese Red Cross personnel stand watch as Lebanese supporters of the Shi'ite Amal movement men bleed as they beat their foreheads during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Friday, November 15, 2013

Lebanese Red Cross personnel stand watch as Lebanese supporters of the Shi'ite Amal movement men bleed as they beat their foreheads during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Close
8 / 25
<p>Turkish Shi'ite women take part in an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Turkish Shi'ite women take part in an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, November 15, 2013

Turkish Shi'ite women take part in an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
9 / 25
<p>Afghan Shi'ite Muslims arrive at a bathhouse after they flagellated themselves with chains, during an Ashura procession in Kabul, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan Shi'ite Muslims arrive at a bathhouse after they flagellated themselves with chains, during an Ashura procession in Kabul, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, November 15, 2013

Afghan Shi'ite Muslims arrive at a bathhouse after they flagellated themselves with chains, during an Ashura procession in Kabul, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
10 / 25
<p>A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 15, 2013

A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
11 / 25
<p>A Lebanese supporter of the Shi'ite Amal movement wears a pendant of Shi'ite Muslim Imam Ali's symbolic sword as he is seen covered with blood during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

A Lebanese supporter of the Shi'ite Amal movement wears a pendant of Shi'ite Muslim Imam Ali's symbolic sword as he is seen covered with blood during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Friday, November 15, 2013

A Lebanese supporter of the Shi'ite Amal movement wears a pendant of Shi'ite Muslim Imam Ali's symbolic sword as he is seen covered with blood during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Close
12 / 25
<p>Lebanese Hezbollah supporters gesture as they march during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan</p>

Lebanese Hezbollah supporters gesture as they march during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Friday, November 15, 2013

Lebanese Hezbollah supporters gesture as they march during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Close
13 / 25
<p>A Lebanese Hezbollah supporter mourns during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan</p>

A Lebanese Hezbollah supporter mourns during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Friday, November 15, 2013

A Lebanese Hezbollah supporter mourns during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Close
14 / 25
<p>Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, November 15, 2013

Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
15 / 25
<p>Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah appears from behind a curtain before addressing his supporters during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi</p>

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah appears from behind a curtain before addressing his supporters during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Friday, November 15, 2013

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah appears from behind a curtain before addressing his supporters during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Close
16 / 25
<p>Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, November 15, 2013

Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Mumbai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
17 / 25
<p>Turkish Shi'ite women mourn during an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Turkish Shi'ite women mourn during an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, November 15, 2013

Turkish Shi'ite women mourn during an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
18 / 25
<p>A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates himself as people watch from atop a roof during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates himself as people watch from atop a roof during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, November 15, 2013

A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates himself as people watch from atop a roof during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
19 / 25
<p>Turkish Shi'ite girls watch a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala on a huge screen during an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Turkish Shi'ite girls watch a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala on a huge screen during an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, November 15, 2013

Turkish Shi'ite girls watch a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala on a huge screen during an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
20 / 25
<p>Shi'ite Muslim women take part in a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Shi'ite Muslim women take part in a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, November 15, 2013

Shi'ite Muslim women take part in a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
21 / 25
<p>A girl carries a toy car as she stands in front of flags depicting Imam Hussein, Prophet Mohammad's grandson, during a Muharram procession by Lebanese supporters of the Shi'ite Amal movement to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

A girl carries a toy car as she stands in front of flags depicting Imam Hussein, Prophet Mohammad's grandson, during a Muharram procession by Lebanese supporters of the Shi'ite Amal movement to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal...more

Friday, November 15, 2013

A girl carries a toy car as she stands in front of flags depicting Imam Hussein, Prophet Mohammad's grandson, during a Muharram procession by Lebanese supporters of the Shi'ite Amal movement to mark Ashura in Beirut November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Close
22 / 25
<p>A Shi'ite Muslim man bleeds after tapping his forehead with a razor during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Nabatieh town, southern Lebanon, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho</p>

A Shi'ite Muslim man bleeds after tapping his forehead with a razor during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Nabatieh town, southern Lebanon, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Friday, November 15, 2013

A Shi'ite Muslim man bleeds after tapping his forehead with a razor during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Nabatieh town, southern Lebanon, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Close
23 / 25
<p>An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashura procession in Kabul November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashura procession in Kabul November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, November 15, 2013

An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashura procession in Kabul November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
24 / 25
<p>Shi'ite pilgrims run between the Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas shrines as part of a ritual of the Ashura ceremony in Kerbala, 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed</p>

Shi'ite pilgrims run between the Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas shrines as part of a ritual of the Ashura ceremony in Kerbala, 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Friday, November 15, 2013

Shi'ite pilgrims run between the Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas shrines as part of a ritual of the Ashura ceremony in Kerbala, 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Children of China

Children of China

Next Slideshows

Children of China

Children of China

China will ease family planning restrictions nationwide, allowing millions of families to have two children.

15 Nov 2013
Struggling in Sochi

Struggling in Sochi

Spending on the Sochi Olympics is expected to pass $50 billion but locals have expressed concern about various difficulties they are facing as the city gears up...

15 Nov 2013
Muharram in India

Muharram in India

Muslims mourn the slaying of Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Mohammad.

15 Nov 2013
Sex, lives and political wives

Sex, lives and political wives

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's wife is the latest woman to stand by her husband as he is embroiled in scandal.

15 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures