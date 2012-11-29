Asian couture
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Models present creations by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Models present creations by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura during the Japanese Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Asian Couture fashion show in Singapore, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Next Slideshows
"The Hobbit" premiere
A look at the world premiere of "The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey" in Wellington, New Zealand.
Grandpa turned model
Liu Qianping was visiting his 24-year-old granddaughter in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou recently when the women's clothes the aspiring fashion...
The Rolling Stones at 50
Half a century has passed since the Stones first live gig.
Airport fashion
How celebs dress for comfort - and style - when traveling.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.