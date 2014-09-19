Edition:
Asian Games 2014 Opening Ceremony

South Korean singer Psy performs during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

South Korean singer Psy performs during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, September 19, 2014
South Korean singer Psy performs during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
1 / 25
The flame for the 17th Asian Games is lit during the opening ceremony at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The flame for the 17th Asian Games is lit during the opening ceremony at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, September 19, 2014
The flame for the 17th Asian Games is lit during the opening ceremony at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2 / 25
South Korean singer Psy performs during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

South Korean singer Psy performs during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, September 19, 2014
South Korean singer Psy performs during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
3 / 25
Flag bearer of North Korea Sok Yongbom leads the team into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Flag bearer of North Korea Sok Yongbom leads the team into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 19, 2014
Flag bearer of North Korea Sok Yongbom leads the team into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
4 / 25
Nepalese athletes wave to the crowd during the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Nepalese athletes wave to the crowd during the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 19, 2014
Nepalese athletes wave to the crowd during the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
5 / 25
Perfomers dance during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Perfomers dance during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 19, 2014
Perfomers dance during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
6 / 25
The South Korean flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The South Korean flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 19, 2014
The South Korean flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
7 / 25
Hong Kong athletes enter into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Hong Kong athletes enter into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, September 19, 2014
Hong Kong athletes enter into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
8 / 25
Flag bearer of Pakistan Muhammad Imran leads the team into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Flag bearer of Pakistan Muhammad Imran leads the team into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, September 19, 2014
Flag bearer of Pakistan Muhammad Imran leads the team into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
9 / 25
Flag bearer of India Sardar Singh leads the team into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Flag bearer of India Sardar Singh leads the team into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, September 19, 2014
Flag bearer of India Sardar Singh leads the team into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
10 / 25
Flag bearer of China Sheng Lei leads the team into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Flag bearer of China Sheng Lei leads the team into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, September 19, 2014
Flag bearer of China Sheng Lei leads the team into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
11 / 25
Singapore athletes wave to the crowd during the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Singapore athletes wave to the crowd during the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, September 19, 2014
Singapore athletes wave to the crowd during the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
12 / 25
Perfomers dance during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Perfomers dance during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, September 19, 2014
Perfomers dance during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
13 / 25
Actor Jang Donggun performs during the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Actor Jang Donggun performs during the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, September 19, 2014
Actor Jang Donggun performs during the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
14 / 25
Perfomers dance during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Perfomers dance during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, September 19, 2014
Perfomers dance during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
15 / 25
Perfomers dance during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Perfomers dance during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, September 19, 2014
Perfomers dance during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
16 / 25
Cheerleaders perform during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Cheerleaders perform during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, September 19, 2014
Cheerleaders perform during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
17 / 25
Opera singer Sumi Jo performs during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Opera singer Sumi Jo performs during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, September 19, 2014
Opera singer Sumi Jo performs during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
18 / 25
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, September 19, 2014
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
19 / 25
Fireworks explode over the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Fireworks explode over the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Friday, September 19, 2014
Fireworks explode over the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
20 / 25
Pungmul Play, a Korean folk music tradition, is performed during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Pungmul Play, a Korean folk music tradition, is performed during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, September 19, 2014
Pungmul Play, a Korean folk music tradition, is performed during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
21 / 25
K-pop boy band EXO perform during the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

K-pop boy band EXO perform during the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, September 19, 2014
K-pop boy band EXO perform during the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
22 / 25
Pungmul Play, a Korean folk music tradition, is performed during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Pungmul Play, a Korean folk music tradition, is performed during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, September 19, 2014
Pungmul Play, a Korean folk music tradition, is performed during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
23 / 25
Cheerleaders perform during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Cheerleaders perform during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 19, 2014
Cheerleaders perform during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
24 / 25
Pungmul Play, a Korean folk music tradition is performed, during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Pungmul Play, a Korean folk music tradition is performed, during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 19, 2014
Pungmul Play, a Korean folk music tradition is performed, during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
25 / 25
