Asian Games 2014 Opening Ceremony
South Korean singer Psy performs during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
The flame for the 17th Asian Games is lit during the opening ceremony at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
South Korean singer Psy performs during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Flag bearer of North Korea Sok Yongbom leads the team into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Nepalese athletes wave to the crowd during the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Perfomers dance during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The South Korean flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Hong Kong athletes enter into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Flag bearer of Pakistan Muhammad Imran leads the team into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Flag bearer of India Sardar Singh leads the team into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Flag bearer of China Sheng Lei leads the team into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Singapore athletes wave to the crowd during the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Perfomers dance during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Actor Jang Donggun performs during the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Perfomers dance during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Perfomers dance during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cheerleaders perform during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Opera singer Sumi Jo performs during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Fireworks explode over the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pungmul Play, a Korean folk music tradition, is performed during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
K-pop boy band EXO perform during the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Pungmul Play, a Korean folk music tradition, is performed during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Cheerleaders perform during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Pungmul Play, a Korean folk music tradition is performed, during the opening ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
