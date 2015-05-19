Edition:
Asia's new boat people

A Rohingya child who recently arrived by boat has his picture taken for identification purposes at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 18, 2015. The United Nations has called on Southeast Asian nations not to push back the boatloads of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar and Bangladeshis - men, women and children who fled persecution and poverty at home, and now face sickness and starvation at sea. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A Bangladeshi migrant who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, sits inside a shelter after having a haircut in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Thai fishermen (R) give some supplies to migrants on a boat drifting 17 km (10 miles) off the coast of the southern island of Koh Lipe, Thailand May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat receive medical assistance at an aid station in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
A Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia by boat cries while speaking on a mobile phone with a relative in Malaysia, at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
An Indonesian medic carries a migrant who arrived by boat with Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants to an ambulance for medical assistance in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Rohingya migrant women attend a mid-day mass prayer session inside a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
A Rohingya boy holds his ball as he walks at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Rohingya migrants sit while waiting for their breakfast inside a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Rohingya migrants enjoy the sunset at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Bangladeshi migrants raise up their plates to ask for more food, as breakfast is served at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
An Indonesian volunteer cuts the hair of a Bangladeshi migrant at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Migrants rest inside a shelter in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Rohingya children, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, play soccer outside a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Rohingya migrants sleep inside a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Rohingya migrants take part in a cracker eating contest at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat line up for breakfast inside a temporary compound for refugee at Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
A Rohingya migrant covers his nose as an Indonesian official sprays insecticide for mosquitoes at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
A migrant who arrived by boat, part of a group of Rohingya and Bangladeshis, receives medical assistance at an aid station in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
The body of a 35 year-old Bangladeshi migrant identified as Resyek, is transported from a hospital after he died from a lung infection in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia May 19, 2015, in this photo take by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Rahmad/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Hundreds of migrants are seen on a boat drifting 17 km (10 miles) off the coast of the southern island of Koh Lipe, Thailand May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Children, who are part of a group of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat this week, leave a temporary shelter for new accommodation in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A Rohingya migrant woman, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, carries a bottle of drinking water inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
