Asia's new boat people
A Rohingya child who recently arrived by boat has his picture taken for identification purposes at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 18, 2015. The United Nations has called on Southeast Asian nations not to push back the...more
A Bangladeshi migrant who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, sits inside a shelter after having a haircut in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Thai fishermen (R) give some supplies to migrants on a boat drifting 17 km (10 miles) off the coast of the southern island of Koh Lipe, Thailand May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat receive medical assistance at an aid station in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia by boat cries while speaking on a mobile phone with a relative in Malaysia, at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
An Indonesian medic carries a migrant who arrived by boat with Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants to an ambulance for medical assistance in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Rohingya migrant women attend a mid-day mass prayer session inside a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A Rohingya boy holds his ball as he walks at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Rohingya migrants sit while waiting for their breakfast inside a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Rohingya migrants enjoy the sunset at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Bangladeshi migrants raise up their plates to ask for more food, as breakfast is served at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indonesian volunteer cuts the hair of a Bangladeshi migrant at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Migrants rest inside a shelter in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Rohingya children, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, play soccer outside a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Rohingya migrants sleep inside a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Rohingya migrants take part in a cracker eating contest at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat line up for breakfast inside a temporary compound for refugee at Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Rohingya migrant covers his nose as an Indonesian official sprays insecticide for mosquitoes at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A migrant who arrived by boat, part of a group of Rohingya and Bangladeshis, receives medical assistance at an aid station in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
The body of a 35 year-old Bangladeshi migrant identified as Resyek, is transported from a hospital after he died from a lung infection in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia May 19, 2015, in this photo take by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Rahmad/Antara...more
Hundreds of migrants are seen on a boat drifting 17 km (10 miles) off the coast of the southern island of Koh Lipe, Thailand May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Children, who are part of a group of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat this week, leave a temporary shelter for new accommodation in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A Rohingya migrant woman, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, carries a bottle of drinking water inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Boatloads of Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingya Muslims arrive in the waters of Indonesia and Malaysia, and many thousands more remain adrift.
