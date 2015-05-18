Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 18, 2015 | 10:12pm IST

Asia's new boat people

A Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia by boat cries while speaking on a mobile phone with a relative in Malaysia, at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 16, 2015. The United Nations has called on countries around the Andaman Sea not to push back the thousands of desperate Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar now stranded in rickety boats, and to rescue them instead. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia by boat cries while speaking on a mobile phone with a relative in Malaysia, at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 16, 2015. The United Nations has called on countries...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
A Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia by boat cries while speaking on a mobile phone with a relative in Malaysia, at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 16, 2015. The United Nations has called on countries around the Andaman Sea not to push back the thousands of desperate Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar now stranded in rickety boats, and to rescue them instead. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Close
1 / 24
Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, queue up for their breakfast inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, queue up for their breakfast inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, queue up for their breakfast inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
2 / 24
Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, plays soccer during sunset inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, plays soccer during sunset inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, plays soccer during sunset inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
3 / 24
A Rohingya child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, is measured and weighed at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A Rohingya child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, is measured and weighed at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
A Rohingya child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, is measured and weighed at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Close
4 / 24
Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat queue for breakfast inside a temporary compound for refugee at Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat queue for breakfast inside a temporary compound for refugee at Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat queue for breakfast inside a temporary compound for refugee at Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
5 / 24
A Rohingya migrant, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, carries a gallon of drinking water inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A Rohingya migrant, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, carries a gallon of drinking water inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
A Rohingya migrant, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, carries a gallon of drinking water inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
6 / 24
Migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat rest inside a shelter in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat rest inside a shelter in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat rest inside a shelter in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Close
7 / 24
A Rohingya child who recently arrived by boat receives medicine at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A Rohingya child who recently arrived by boat receives medicine at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A Rohingya child who recently arrived by boat receives medicine at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Close
8 / 24
A Rohingya child who recently arrived by boat has his picture taken for identification purposes at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A Rohingya child who recently arrived by boat has his picture taken for identification purposes at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A Rohingya child who recently arrived by boat has his picture taken for identification purposes at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Close
9 / 24
Rohingya women wait in line to receive donated Mukena, clothes to wear while praying, at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Rohingya women wait in line to receive donated Mukena, clothes to wear while praying, at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Rohingya women wait in line to receive donated Mukena, clothes to wear while praying, at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Close
10 / 24
Rohingya children, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, play soccer outside a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Rohingya children, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, play soccer outside a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Rohingya children, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, play soccer outside a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Close
11 / 24
Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, eat breakfast inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, eat breakfast inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, eat breakfast inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
12 / 24
Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, carry their belongings as they move to a bigger shelter inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, carry their belongings as they move to a bigger shelter inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, carry their belongings as they move to a bigger shelter inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
13 / 24
Rohingya migrant women, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, walks as they moves to better shelter inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Rohingya migrant women, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, walks as they moves to better shelter inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Rohingya migrant women, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, walks as they moves to better shelter inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
14 / 24
A Rohingya migrant woman, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, carries a bottle of drinking water inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A Rohingya migrant woman, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, carries a bottle of drinking water inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
A Rohingya migrant woman, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, carries a bottle of drinking water inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
15 / 24
Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, queue up for their breakfast inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, queue up for their breakfast inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Rohingya migrants, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, queue up for their breakfast inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
16 / 24
An Indonesian volunteer cuts the hair of Rohingya migrant child, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian volunteer cuts the hair of Rohingya migrant child, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
An Indonesian volunteer cuts the hair of Rohingya migrant child, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
17 / 24
A Bangladeshi migrant, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, smokes a cigarette inside a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A Bangladeshi migrant, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, smokes a cigarette inside a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
A Bangladeshi migrant, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, smokes a cigarette inside a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Close
18 / 24
A Rohingya migrant child, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, holds a shark balloon inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A Rohingya migrant child, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, holds a shark balloon inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
A Rohingya migrant child, who arrived in Indonesia by boat, holds a shark balloon inside a temporary compound for refugees in Kuala Cangkoi village in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
19 / 24
A migrant, who arrived in Indonesia by boat yesterday along with other Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants, receives medical treatment in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A migrant, who arrived in Indonesia by boat yesterday along with other Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants, receives medical treatment in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
A migrant, who arrived in Indonesia by boat yesterday along with other Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants, receives medical treatment in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Close
20 / 24
A migrant who arrived today by boat, part of a group of Rohingya and Bangladeshis, receives medical assistance at an aid station in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

A migrant who arrived today by boat, part of a group of Rohingya and Bangladeshis, receives medical assistance at an aid station in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
A migrant who arrived today by boat, part of a group of Rohingya and Bangladeshis, receives medical assistance at an aid station in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Close
21 / 24
Thai fishermen (R) give some supplies to migrants on a boat drifting 17 km (10 miles) off the coast of the southern island of Koh Lipe, Thailand May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Thai fishermen (R) give some supplies to migrants on a boat drifting 17 km (10 miles) off the coast of the southern island of Koh Lipe, Thailand May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Thai fishermen (R) give some supplies to migrants on a boat drifting 17 km (10 miles) off the coast of the southern island of Koh Lipe, Thailand May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 24
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Close
23 / 24
An Indonesian medic carries a migrant who arrived by boat with Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants to an ambulance for medical assistance in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

An Indonesian medic carries a migrant who arrived by boat with Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants to an ambulance for medical assistance in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
An Indonesian medic carries a migrant who arrived by boat with Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants to an ambulance for medical assistance in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Modi's Asia Tour

Modi's Asia Tour

Next Slideshows

Modi's Asia Tour

Modi's Asia Tour

Images of Narendra Modi as he travels across Asia.

18 May 2015
Meeraj-un-Nabi in India

Meeraj-un-Nabi in India

Meeraj-un-Nabi, a festival that marks Prophet Mohammed's ascension to Heaven, celebrated in India.

17 May 2015
Narendra Modi in China

Narendra Modi in China

Highlights from the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to China.

16 May 2015
ISIS raises flag over Ramadi

ISIS raises flag over Ramadi

If Ramadi were to fall it would be the first major city seized by ISIS in Iraq since security forces began pushing them back last year.

16 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.

Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast