Aspiring Models
An aspiring model looks at her phone as she waits with others for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
An aspiring model gets her height measured during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
An aspiring model adjusts her hair as she gets ready to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
An aspiring model is reflected in a mirror as she walks down a runway during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
