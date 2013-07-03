Aspiring models
Aspiring models line up to present themselves on a runway during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai July 3, 2013. The event will be held from August 23 to 27. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aspiring model has her height measured during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Aspiring models line up to present themselves on a runway during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aspiring model walks down a runway during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Aspiring models line-up to present themselves on a runway during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week summer/resort 2013 in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An aspiring model adjusts her shoe while walking on the ramp during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week summer/resort 2013 in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Aspiring models line-up to present themselves on a runway during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week summer/resort 2013 in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An aspiring model has her height measured during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week summer/resort 2013 in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An aspiring model holds her "comp card" or collection of promotional photos, as she waits to register for auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Aspiring models line-up to present themselves on a runway during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Aspiring models wait for the results of the selection process during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Aspiring models wait for the results of the selection process during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Aspiring models speak to each other while holding "comp cards", or promotional photos of themselves, during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
An aspiring model has her height measured during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming 'Lakme India Fashion Week' organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in Mumbai July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Aspiring models wait for their result after the female model auditions for the upcoming India Fashion Week 2010 in New Delhi February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Aspiring models stand in a queue on the ramp during the female model auditions for the upcoming India Fashion Week 2010 in New Delhi February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Aspiring models wait for their turn during the female model auditions for the upcoming India Fashion Week 2010 in New Delhi February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
An aspiring model uses her mobile phone during female model auditions for the upcoming 'Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2010' organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in New Delhi October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Parth...more
Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during female model auditions for the upcoming 'Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2010' organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in New Delhi October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Parth...more
An aspiring model sleeps during female model auditions for the upcoming 'Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2010' organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in New Delhi October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during female model auditions for the upcoming 'Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2010' organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in New Delhi October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Parth...more
An aspiring model does her make-up during female model auditions for the upcoming 'Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2010' organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in New Delhi October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files more
Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during female model auditions for the upcoming 'Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week' Spring Summer 2010' organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in New Delhi October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Parth...more
Aspiring models wait for the results during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in New Delhi February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Aspiring models walk in front of the judges during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in New Delhi February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Aspiring models wait for their turn during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in New Delhi February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Aspiring models wait for their turn during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in New Delhi February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Aspiring models wait for their turn during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in New Delhi February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A model sits after not being selected during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in Mumbai February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A model walks in front of judges during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in Mumbai February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Models stand before judges during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in Mumbai February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Models stand before judges during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in Mumbai February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A model poses for photographers during auditions for an upcoming fashion week as a worker cleans a window at a hotel in Mumbai February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A model prepares for her turn to be judged during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in Mumbai February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Models await their turn to be judged during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in Mumbai February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Models stand in line as their measurements are taken during auditions for an upcoming fashion week in Mumbai February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
