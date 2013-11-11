Edition:
Mon Nov 11, 2013

Assad attacks Aleppo

<p>A fighter from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, runs beside a tank in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Monday, November 11, 2013

<p>A Fighter from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, looks through a hole in the wall in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

<p>Smoke rises from what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

<p>Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk on rubble near a damaged petrol station near the main highway leading Aleppo to Raqqa, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

<p>A fighter from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, launches a projectile towards forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

<p>Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they walk on rubble near the main highway leading Aleppo to Raqqa, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

<p>A burning truck is seen after what forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said was left behind by Free Syrian Army fighters in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

<p>Stacked weapons lie on the ground after what forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said where left behind by Free Syrian Army fighters in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

<p>Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk through damage in the Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

<p>A fighter from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rests in a damaged building in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to launch a locally made rocket in old Aleppo, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail</p>

<p>Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in the countryside of Aleppo city, after a succession of victories over the mainly Islamist rebels holding the southeastern approaches to Syria's former commercial hub, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters</p>

<p>Smoke rises as fighters from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, prepare to launch a rocket towards forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

<p>A Fighter from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rests with his weapon in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

<p>Deserted tanks are seen after what forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said where left behind by Free Syrian Army fighters in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

<p>Fighters from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, run with a stretcher in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

<p>Mortar launchers are seen after what forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said where left behind by Free Syrian Army fighters in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter runs with his weapon as smoke rises from what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Haidariya, Aleppo, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters carry a fellow fighter who was wounded during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a body of a fellow fighter who was killed during what the FSA said was during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter lying on the ground, tries to pull the body of a fellow fighter who was killed by what the FSA said was during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters drag a body of a fellow fighter after he was killed by what the FSA said was during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters carry a body of a fellow fighter who was killed by what the FSA said was during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters carry the body of a fellow fighter who was killed by what the FSA said was during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

<p>A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket over the 80th Brigade's base near Aleppo International Airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

