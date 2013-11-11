Assad attacks Aleppo
A fighter from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, runs beside a tank in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Fighter from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, looks through a hole in the wall in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Smoke rises from what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk on rubble near a damaged petrol station near the main highway leading Aleppo to Raqqa, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A fighter from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, launches a projectile towards forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they walk on rubble near the main highway leading Aleppo to Raqqa, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A burning truck is seen after what forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said was left behind by Free Syrian Army fighters in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Stacked weapons lie on the ground after what forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said where left behind by Free Syrian Army fighters in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk through damage in the Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A fighter from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rests in a damaged building in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to launch a locally made rocket in old Aleppo, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in the countryside of Aleppo city, after a succession of victories over the mainly Islamist rebels holding the southeastern approaches to Syria's former commercial hub, November 10, 2013....more
Smoke rises as fighters from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, prepare to launch a rocket towards forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Fighter from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rests with his weapon in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Deserted tanks are seen after what forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said where left behind by Free Syrian Army fighters in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Fighters from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, run with a stretcher in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mortar launchers are seen after what forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said where left behind by Free Syrian Army fighters in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs with his weapon as smoke rises from what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Haidariya, Aleppo, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters carry a fellow fighter who was wounded during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a body of a fellow fighter who was killed during what the FSA said was during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. ...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter lying on the ground, tries to pull the body of a fellow fighter who was killed by what the FSA said was during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport,...more
Free Syrian Army fighters drag a body of a fellow fighter after he was killed by what the FSA said was during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013....more
Free Syrian Army fighters carry a body of a fellow fighter who was killed by what the FSA said was during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem...more
Free Syrian Army fighters carry the body of a fellow fighter who was killed by what the FSA said was during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. ...more
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket over the 80th Brigade's base near Aleppo International Airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
