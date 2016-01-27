Assad forces on the offensive
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad warm themselves around a fire beside a road leading to the town of Rabiya after they recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016.
A decal depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a military truck in the town of Rabiya after forces loyal to Assad recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad smokes a cigarette in the town of Rabiya after forces loyal to Assad recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their belongings as they leave the town of Rabiya towards their camp after they recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A general view shows damaged buildings in the town of Rabiya after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand on a military truck in the town of Rabiya after they recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad warm themselves around a fire beside a road leading to the town of Rabiya after they recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in the town of Rabiya after they recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man stands inside a damaged building in the town of Rabiya after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad drive a vehicle mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the town of Rabiya after they recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand in front of damaged shops in the town of Rabiya after they recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
An image of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a car parked in front of damaged buildings in the town of Rabiya, after pro-government forces recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016.
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand near the body of who they said was a rebel fighter, in the town of Rabiya after they recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
