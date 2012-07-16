Edition:
Assam Floods

<p>Villagers affected by floods load their belongings in a boat as they return to their homes at Gohira village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Villagers affected by floods load their belongings in a boat as they return to their homes at Gohira village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>Flood-affected girls fetch drinking water from a submerged hand pump in front of their flooded house as a child sits on a makeshift raft at Marigaon district in Assam July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Flood-affected girls fetch drinking water from a submerged hand pump in front of their flooded house as a child sits on a makeshift raft at Marigaon district in Assam July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>A flood-affected girl pushes a makeshift raft carrying a child and buckets of drinking water in front of her flooded house at Marigaon district in Assam July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

A flood-affected girl pushes a makeshift raft carrying a child and buckets of drinking water in front of her flooded house at Marigaon district in Assam July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>Flood-affected people attempt to rebuild their damaged huts at Marigaon district in Assam July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Flood-affected people attempt to rebuild their damaged huts at Marigaon district in Assam July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>Flood-affected children sit on a boat along with their belongings as they wait for their parents on the banks of river Brahmaputra at Marigaon district in Assam July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Flood-affected children sit on a boat along with their belongings as they wait for their parents on the banks of river Brahmaputra at Marigaon district in Assam July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>Flood-affected people gather under an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying relief materials in the flooded areas of Assam July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Press Information Bureau/Handout </p>

Flood-affected people gather under an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying relief materials in the flooded areas of Assam July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Press Information Bureau/Handout

<p>Domesticated animals are seen stranded on an islet in the flooded areas of the Sonitpur district in Assam July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Domesticated animals are seen stranded on an islet in the flooded areas of the Sonitpur district in Assam July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Flood-affected residents sit inside their flooded house at Dhuhibala village in Assam July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah </p>

Flood-affected residents sit inside their flooded house at Dhuhibala village in Assam July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>A view of flood-affected people, who are stranded, standing on a bridge in the flooded area of the Sonitpur district in Assam July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A view of flood-affected people, who are stranded, standing on a bridge in the flooded area of the Sonitpur district in Assam July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter, carrying relief supplies, flies over the flooded areas of the Sonitpur district in Assam July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter, carrying relief supplies, flies over the flooded areas of the Sonitpur district in Assam July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Flood-affected residents use a temporary raft to move their belongings to safer places in front of their submerged hut at Himalua village in Assam July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Flood-affected residents use a temporary raft to move their belongings to safer places in front of their submerged hut at Himalua village in Assam July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>Domesticated animals are seen near flooded houses in the Sonitpur district in Assam July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Domesticated animals are seen near flooded houses in the Sonitpur district in Assam July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Flood-affected residents are silhouetted against the setting sun as they travel on a boat through their submerged paddy fields at Himalua village in Assam July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Flood-affected residents are silhouetted against the setting sun as they travel on a boat through their submerged paddy fields at Himalua village in Assam July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>Flood affected people with their belongings, sit in a boat to move to safer places at Kamrup district, in Assam July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Flood affected people with their belongings, sit in a boat to move to safer places at Kamrup district, in Assam July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>Flood-affected women carry a bamboo pole to rebuild their hut at Marigaon district in Assam July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Flood-affected women carry a bamboo pole to rebuild their hut at Marigaon district in Assam July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>Flood-affected people carry their belongings in front of their flooded huts as they move to safer places at Marigaon district in Assam July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Flood-affected people carry their belongings in front of their flooded huts as they move to safer places at Marigaon district in Assam July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>Flood-affected people stand in queue to receive relief materials supplied by the state government at Marigaon district in Assam July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Flood-affected people stand in queue to receive relief materials supplied by the state government at Marigaon district in Assam July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>Flood-affected people walk through a damaged road at Marigaon district in Assam July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Flood-affected people walk through a damaged road at Marigaon district in Assam July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>Flood-affected people move to safer places on a boat in the waters of river Brahmaputra at Marigaon district in Assam July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Flood-affected people move to safer places on a boat in the waters of river Brahmaputra at Marigaon district in Assam July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>A woman affected by floods feeds her cattle at a temporary shelter on an embankment in Pazarbhanga village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

A woman affected by floods feeds her cattle at a temporary shelter on an embankment in Pazarbhanga village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>Villagers affected by floods cast fishing nets in a flooded paddy field at Barsuha village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Villagers affected by floods cast fishing nets in a flooded paddy field at Barsuha village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>A woman affected by floods washes her utensils outside a temporary shelter on an embankment in Pazarbhanga village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

A woman affected by floods washes her utensils outside a temporary shelter on an embankment in Pazarbhanga village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>People affected by floods construct a temporary bamboo bridge to link a road which was damaged by the floods at Pazarbhanga village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

People affected by floods construct a temporary bamboo bridge to link a road which was damaged by the floods at Pazarbhanga village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>A man affected by floods walks past heavy equipment which is used to restore a village road that was washed away by floodwaters at Gobradol village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

A man affected by floods walks past heavy equipment which is used to restore a village road that was washed away by floodwaters at Gobradol village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>A farmer affected by floods operates a tractor as he ploughs his flooded paddy field at Doumara village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

A farmer affected by floods operates a tractor as he ploughs his flooded paddy field at Doumara village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>A boy affected by floods uses a temporary raft to cross a flooded paddy field at Gohira village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

A boy affected by floods uses a temporary raft to cross a flooded paddy field at Gohira village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>Villagers affected by floods travel in a boat on a flooded road at Gohira village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Villagers affected by floods travel in a boat on a flooded road at Gohira village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

