Assange's year at the embassy
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange waves from a window with Ecuador's Foreign Affairs Minister Ricardo Patino (R) at Ecuador's embassy in central London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange waves from a window with Ecuador's Foreign Affairs Minister Ricardo Patino (R) at Ecuador's embassy in central London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks with Ecuador's Foreign Affairs Minister Ricardo Patino (R) at Ecuador's embassy in central London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks with Ecuador's Foreign Affairs Minister Ricardo Patino (R) at Ecuador's embassy in central London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stands outside Ecuador's embassy, as he waits for Assange to appear on the the balcony, in central London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stands outside Ecuador's embassy, as he waits for Assange to appear on the the balcony, in central London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures from the balcony of Ecuador's Embassy as he makes a speech, in central London December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures from the balcony of Ecuador's Embassy as he makes a speech, in central London December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange hold a vigil ahead of his appearance and speech at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange hold a vigil ahead of his appearance and speech at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, speaking during a teleconference from Ecuador's embassy in central London, is pictured on a screen during a news conference in Brussels November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, speaking during a teleconference from Ecuador's embassy in central London, is pictured on a screen during a news conference in Brussels November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks from the balcony of Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks from the balcony of Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Extra police reinforcements arrive before a speech at the balcony (R) by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Extra police reinforcements arrive before a speech at the balcony (R) by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A protester wearing a mask waits for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A protester wearing a mask waits for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Protesters try to negotiate with police as they wait for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Protesters try to negotiate with police as they wait for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A protestor holds a poster of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange outside Ecuador's embassy in London August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A protestor holds a poster of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange outside Ecuador's embassy in London August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police deter a supporter of Julian Assange from the front of the Equador embassy in west London, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Police deter a supporter of Julian Assange from the front of the Equador embassy in west London, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Police officers stand on the steps of Ecuador's embassy as an Ecuadorean diplomatic car is seen parked outside in London August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
Police officers stand on the steps of Ecuador's embassy as an Ecuadorean diplomatic car is seen parked outside in London August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
A women walks past a barrier with Free Julian Assange posters opposite the Ecuadorian Embassy in London August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
A women walks past a barrier with Free Julian Assange posters opposite the Ecuadorian Embassy in London August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
Australian journalist and documentary maker John Pilger speaks to members of the media after visiting Julian Assange in Ecuador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Australian journalist and documentary maker John Pilger speaks to members of the media after visiting Julian Assange in Ecuador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sits outside Ecuador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sits outside Ecuador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sit outside Ecuador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sit outside Ecuador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A police vehicle passes Ecuador's Embassy in central London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A police vehicle passes Ecuador's Embassy in central London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Supporters of WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange gather outside Ecuador's Embassy in central London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Supporters of WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange gather outside Ecuador's Embassy in central London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man walks past Ecuador's embassy in London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man walks past Ecuador's embassy in London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A police officer gestures outside Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A police officer gestures outside Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Members of the media gather outside Ecuador's embassy where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Members of the media gather outside Ecuador's embassy where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Next Slideshows
Battle for Syria
Images from the fierce fighting in Syria.
Evicted from the workforce
Spanish die-manufacturers are evicted after occupying a factory for nearly two months and blocking an earlier attempt by the company's former owners, and...
Faces of the Afghan Army
The many faces of the Afghan National Army, which has taken over security of the country from NATO.
Jump, dive
Straining, celebrating, exercising - people getting their feet off the ground.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.