Assault on Islamic State's de facto capital Raqqa
An Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands with his weapon on the rubble of a destroyed building, north of Raqqa city, Syria. U.S-backed Syrian armed groups have captured a number of villages in the first days of an offensive to retake the city...more
Smoke rises in the background as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand near rubble of a destroyed building, north of Raqqa city, Syria. The ground forces are being supported by airstrikes mounted by a U.S.-led coalition, the source said. But...more
Children fleeing clashes in Tweila'a village and Haydarat area ride a vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter rests with his weapon on a vehicle camouflaged with mud, north of Raqqa city, Syria. The SDF has been the main ally on the ground in Syria for the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria,...more
People fleeing areas of conflict ride a vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands with his weapon, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
U.S. fighters stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria . The operation by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which includes the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and some Arab groups, began on Saturday and aims to encircle and ultimately...more
People fleeing areas of conflict ride a vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near the rubble of a destroyed building, north of Raqqa city, Syria. The attack, named "Euphrates Anger" so far appears focused on areas north of Raqqa, south of the town of Ain Issa, 50 km (30 miles)...more
People fleeing areas of conflict ride a vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand near a vehicle camouflaged with mud, north of Raqqa city, Syria. The Kurdish source said a number of villages had been captured. IS had set off five car bombs as part of their defence, he...more
Children fleeing areas of conflict ride a vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter poses for a picture, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A U.S. fighter walks with his weapon near a military vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
People fleeing areas of conflict walk their sheep, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near rising smoke, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands with his weapon, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
