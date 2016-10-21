Edition:
Sat Oct 22, 2016

Assault on Mosul

Iraqi army gather after the liberation of a village from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul, as toxic smoke is seen over the area after Islamic State militants set fire to a sulphur factory. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudan

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
Iraqi special forces soldiers walk inside a church damaged by Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
School desks are seen on the roof of the Romana school as smoke rises near Qayyarah, south of Mosul, Iraq. Ruairidh Villar/Save the Children/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
An unexploded mortar round is seen during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Iraqi special forces soldiers look at Christian religious books inside a church damaged by Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Iraqi special forces soldiers search a building located inside a church compound in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
An armored car damaged by a bomb, which Peshmerga sources say was driven by media, is seen in Targella village near Khaser, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Iraqi army gather after the liberation a village from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudan

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier stands in a Christian cemetery inside a church compound damaged by Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldiers waves an Iraqi flag from top of a church damaged by Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Iraqi special forces soldiers pose for a photograph in front of a Islamic States drawing inside a building located inside a church compound in Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Iraqi army soldiers keep guard over suspected Islamic State militants at a processing center for displaced people in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires an RPG during clashes with Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
IED planted by Islamic States fighters explodes in front of Iraqi special forces vehicles in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Iraqi special forces soldiers run during clashes in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
An Islamic State suicide bomber attacks an Iraqi special forces unit with a car bomb during clashes in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Smoke rises at Islamic State militants' positions in town of Naweran near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Members of the Peshmerga forces are seen inside a military vehicle north of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A mortar round left by Islamic States fighters is seen in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A member of Iraqi army prays after the liberation of Khalidiya village from Islamic State militants south of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
A still image taken from video shows a British Royal Air Force Typhoon jet using a Paveway IV guided bomb to destroy a large IS truck-bomb south of Mosul, Iraq. UK Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Iraqi security forces stand around a tunnel used by Islamic State militants at Bartila in the east of Mosul during an attack on Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin self-propelled gun conducts a fire mission in support of the Iraqi security forces� push toward Mosul, at Qayyarah West, Iraq in a photo released by the US Army. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Spc. Christopher Brecht/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires a rifle during clashes with Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
An Iraqi journalist reacts after an Islamic State suicide bomber attacked an Iraqi special forces unit with a car bomb during clashes in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires a cannon at Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier's shadow is pictured among bullet shells as he fires his rifle at Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Smoke rises from a bomb attack south of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Iraqi special forces soldiers run for cover during clashes with Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A wounded Iraqi special forces soldier walks during clashes with Islamic Sates fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires a RPG during clashes with Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
