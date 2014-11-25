Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 25, 2014 | 6:05pm IST

Assembly Elections

Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station during the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir state assembly elections at Lar, east of Srinagar November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel keeps a vigil outside a polling station during the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir state assembly elections at Shadi Pora, north of Srinagar November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A voter casts her vote at a polling station during the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir state assembly elections at Dangarpora, north of Srinagar November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A Kashmiri woman holds her child while waiting to cast her vote outside a polling station during the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir state assembly elections at Wangipora, north of Srinagar November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A paramilitary soldier stands guard outside a polling station during the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir state assembly elections at Dangarpora, north of Srinagar November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station during the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir state assembly elections at Dangarpora, north of Srinagar November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A voter casts his vote at a polling station during the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir state assembly elections at Baba Nagri, east of Srinagar November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station during the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir state assembly elections at Baba Nagri November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station during the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir state assembly elections at Dangarpora November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
