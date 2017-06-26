Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo
Raul Contreras, 19, of Honduras, who is seeking refugee status in Canada, works out at the pool of a long-stay hotel in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 9, 2017. Raul and his extended family are living in the hotel while they await many factors to be...more
Honduran migrants Raul Contreras, his mother Daysi Alas (C) and step-father Ananin Cruz attend a church service held in Spanish in Toronto. Thousands of people who fled to Canada to escape President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal migrants have...more
Raul Contreras balances on the bars of an elevator at a long-stay hotel in Toronto. Refugee claims are taking longer to be completed than at any time in the past five years, according to previously unpublished Immigration and Refugee Board data...more
Raul Contreras works out at a gym at a long-stay hotel in Toronto. Raul and his family arrived in March in Quebec, illegally. They jumped across the border and were met by RCMP who took them to be processed. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Raul Contreras looks at job-seeking materials provided by the YMCA. Raul went to high school in North Carolina but needs to improve his grades in order to attend college. He has been told to contact the school system in early August again before they...more
Raul and his family were promised an asylum hearing but this was cancelled in April. Hearings are crucial to establishing a claimant's legal status in Canada. Without that status, they struggle to convince employers to hire them or landlords to rent...more
Raul shows a photo of his North Carolina high school graduation class. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Raul, his mother Daysi Alas and step-father Ananin Cruz exit a subway car while travelling to attend a church service. The family were told that they'd need to move on from the long stay hotel and find more permanent accommodations, visiting 3-5...more
Raul gives money to a subway entertainer while travelling to a church service. Raul, who spends his days at a local library or working out in the hotel gym, says he has been repeatedly rejected by landlords. "They just said that they didn't rent...more
Raul balances on poles outside a bus station in Toronto. Asylum claimants are eligible for work permits while awaiting hearings, but employers are often reluctant to employ people with temporary social insurance numbers whose future is uncertain. ...more
Raul works out at the pool of a long-stay hotel in Toronto. This year is on track to be the highest year for refugee claims since at least 2011, according to Canada government statistics. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Honduran migrant Daysi Alas (R) holds a bible and the hand of her husband Ananin Cruz while travelling to attend a church service held in Spanish in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 8, 2017. Picture taken April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Next Slideshows
Thousands flee besieged Philippine city
Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State.
Celebrating Eid
Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.
London tower blocks evacuated
Residents are forced to evacuate after 34 high-rise apartment blocks failed fire safety checks carried out after the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze in London.
Landslide buries Chinese village
Almost 100 people are missing after a landslide engulfed Xinmo village in mountainous Sichuan province as dawn broke.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump meets Modi
President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold their first face-to-face meeting in Washington seeking to boost U.S.-Indian relations despite differences over trade, the Paris climate accord and immigration.
Venezuela's symphony of protests
Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
New Zealand wins America's Cup
A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter Burling becoming the youngest helmsman to secure the America's Cup.
Thousands flee besieged Philippine city
Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State.
Celebrating Eid
Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.
London tower blocks evacuated
Residents are forced to evacuate after 34 high-rise apartment blocks failed fire safety checks carried out after the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze in London.
Landslide buries Chinese village
Almost 100 people are missing after a landslide engulfed Xinmo village in mountainous Sichuan province as dawn broke.