Pictures | Mon Dec 14, 2015 | 8:10pm IST

At night in Aleppo

Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A damaged mosque is pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A graveyard is pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A damaged minaret is pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A graveyard is pictured at night in Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

