At play in a war zone
Children play with water from a burst water pipe at a site hit yesterday by an air strike in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Mashad neighborhood, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children ride in carts on the third day of Eid al-Adha in the rebel controlled city of Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A boy inflates a balloon along a street on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh.
Youths play soccer on a street in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A boy carries fish in a bag along a street in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Boys swim to cool down from heat inside a swimming pool, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy sits on a bicycle in front of damaged shops after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Boys play with toy guns on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Boys on bicycles gather in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Shaar district, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A girl pours water over a dog to cool it down, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Students form a circle as they play during a celebration marking the end of the school year, at 'Syria, The Hope' school on the outskirts of the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town, in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Children play in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy rides on a tricycle along a damaged street in the besieged area of Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Children play table football on the last day of Eid al-Adha celebrations in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A girl carrying a doll sits on a step of a building as a boy peeks out from its gate in the Damascus suburbs of Arbeen, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Al-Erbeeni
