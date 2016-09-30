Edition:
At play in a war zone

Children play with water from a burst water pipe at a site hit yesterday by an air strike in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Mashad neighborhood, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Children play with water from a burst water pipe at a site hit yesterday by an air strike in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Mashad neighborhood, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Children play with water from a burst water pipe at a site hit yesterday by an air strike in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Mashad neighborhood, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children ride in carts on the third day of Eid al-Adha in the rebel controlled city of Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Children ride in carts on the third day of Eid al-Adha in the rebel controlled city of Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Children ride in carts on the third day of Eid al-Adha in the rebel controlled city of Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A boy inflates a balloon along a street on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh.

A boy inflates a balloon along a street on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
A boy inflates a balloon along a street on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh.
Youths play soccer on a street in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Youths play soccer on a street in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Youths play soccer on a street in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A boy carries fish in a bag along a street in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy carries fish in a bag along a street in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
A boy carries fish in a bag along a street in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Boys swim to cool down from heat inside a swimming pool, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Boys swim to cool down from heat inside a swimming pool, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Boys swim to cool down from heat inside a swimming pool, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy sits on a bicycle in front of damaged shops after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy sits on a bicycle in front of damaged shops after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A boy sits on a bicycle in front of damaged shops after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Boys play with toy guns on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Boys play with toy guns on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Boys play with toy guns on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Boys on bicycles gather in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Shaar district, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Boys on bicycles gather in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Shaar district, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Boys on bicycles gather in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Shaar district, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A girl pours water over a dog to cool it down, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A girl pours water over a dog to cool it down, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A girl pours water over a dog to cool it down, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Students form a circle as they play during a celebration marking the end of the school year, at 'Syria, The Hope' school on the outskirts of the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town, in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Students form a circle as they play during a celebration marking the end of the school year, at 'Syria, The Hope' school on the outskirts of the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town, in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Students form a circle as they play during a celebration marking the end of the school year, at 'Syria, The Hope' school on the outskirts of the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town, in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Children play in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children play in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Children play in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy rides on a tricycle along a damaged street in the besieged area of Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

A boy rides on a tricycle along a damaged street in the besieged area of Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2014
A boy rides on a tricycle along a damaged street in the besieged area of Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Children play table football on the last day of Eid al-Adha celebrations in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children play table football on the last day of Eid al-Adha celebrations in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Children play table football on the last day of Eid al-Adha celebrations in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A girl carrying a doll sits on a step of a building as a boy peeks out from its gate in the Damascus suburbs of Arbeen, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Al-Erbeeni

A girl carrying a doll sits on a step of a building as a boy peeks out from its gate in the Damascus suburbs of Arbeen, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Al-Erbeeni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2014
A girl carrying a doll sits on a step of a building as a boy peeks out from its gate in the Damascus suburbs of Arbeen, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Al-Erbeeni
