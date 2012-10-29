At the mall
An employee cleans the floor inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
An employee cleans the floor inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A woman checks her goods receipt outside a grocery store at a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A woman checks her goods receipt outside a grocery store at a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Job seekers wait for their interview outside a showroom at the Emporio mall in New Delhi September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Job seekers wait for their interview outside a showroom at the Emporio mall in New Delhi September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shoppers check out products at a shopping mall in the commercial hub of Noida, in Utter Pradesh state October 1, 2003. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
Shoppers check out products at a shopping mall in the commercial hub of Noida, in Utter Pradesh state October 1, 2003. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
An employee adjusts the window display at a retail store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
An employee adjusts the window display at a retail store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
People shop for clothes during a seasonal sale at a store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
People shop for clothes during a seasonal sale at a store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
People shop for clothes during a seasonal sale at a store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
People shop for clothes during a seasonal sale at a store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A woman enters a retail store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A woman enters a retail store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Employees adjust products inside their showroom at the Emporio mall in New Delhi September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Employees adjust products inside their showroom at the Emporio mall in New Delhi September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Shoppers exit a retail store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Shoppers exit a retail store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A private security personnel stands guard between escalators inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A private security personnel stands guard between escalators inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man looks at a shop window outside the Hugo Boss showroom inside a shopping mall in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man looks at a shop window outside the Hugo Boss showroom inside a shopping mall in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
An employee operates a floor cleaning machine in front of a Swarovski showroom inside a shopping mall in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
An employee operates a floor cleaning machine in front of a Swarovski showroom inside a shopping mall in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A security guard walks inside a Giorgio Armani showroom in a shopping mall in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A security guard walks inside a Giorgio Armani showroom in a shopping mall in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A shopper carries a bag outside a shopping mall in Kolkata January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A shopper carries a bag outside a shopping mall in Kolkata January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A private security guard rests at a closed shopping mall during a strike in Srinagar July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A private security guard rests at a closed shopping mall during a strike in Srinagar July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
People wander around a shopping mall during the evening in New Delhi July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
People wander around a shopping mall during the evening in New Delhi July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
People stroll in Inorbit mall in Mumbai November 20, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
People stroll in Inorbit mall in Mumbai November 20, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
People stroll in Inorbit mall in Mumbai November 20, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
People stroll in Inorbit mall in Mumbai November 20, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A man stands outside a showroom at the Emporio mall in New Delhi September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A man stands outside a showroom at the Emporio mall in New Delhi September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A shopper takes a photograph with his mobile phone inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A shopper takes a photograph with his mobile phone inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
An employee is reflected in a mirror as she waits for customers inside a showroom at the Emporio mall in New Delhi September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
An employee is reflected in a mirror as she waits for customers inside a showroom at the Emporio mall in New Delhi September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A customer enters a showroom at the Emporio mall in New Delhi September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A customer enters a showroom at the Emporio mall in New Delhi September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
People are pictured inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 28, 2007. REUTERS/Sima Dubey/Files
People are pictured inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 28, 2007. REUTERS/Sima Dubey/Files
An man pulls his trolley as he passes by an advertising display at a shopping mall in Mumbai February 4, 2006. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files
An man pulls his trolley as he passes by an advertising display at a shopping mall in Mumbai February 4, 2006. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files
People walk pass an advertising display in a shopping mall in Mumbai February 4, 2006. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files
People walk pass an advertising display in a shopping mall in Mumbai February 4, 2006. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files
A salesman shows a wedding garment to customers in a wedding shopping mall in Calcutta February 24, 2005. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files
A salesman shows a wedding garment to customers in a wedding shopping mall in Calcutta February 24, 2005. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files
Next Slideshows
A day with Mitt Romney
Morning to night with Mitt Romney.
Celebrating Eid al-Adha
Pictures of people offering prayers and celebrating on the occasion of Eid al-adha.
Festival of Eid
Muslims around the world mark the holiday of Eid al-Adha.
India F1: Practice sessions
Drivers get a feel for the Buddh International Circuit during practice ahead of the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.