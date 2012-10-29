Edition:
India
At the mall

An employee cleans the floor inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A woman checks her goods receipt outside a grocery store at a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Job seekers wait for their interview outside a showroom at the Emporio mall in New Delhi September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Shoppers check out products at a shopping mall in the commercial hub of Noida, in Utter Pradesh state October 1, 2003. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

An employee adjusts the window display at a retail store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

People shop for clothes during a seasonal sale at a store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

People shop for clothes during a seasonal sale at a store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A woman enters a retail store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Employees adjust products inside their showroom at the Emporio mall in New Delhi September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Shoppers exit a retail store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A private security personnel stands guard between escalators inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A man looks at a shop window outside the Hugo Boss showroom inside a shopping mall in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

An employee operates a floor cleaning machine in front of a Swarovski showroom inside a shopping mall in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A security guard walks inside a Giorgio Armani showroom in a shopping mall in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A shopper carries a bag outside a shopping mall in Kolkata January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A private security guard rests at a closed shopping mall during a strike in Srinagar July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

People wander around a shopping mall during the evening in New Delhi July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

People stroll in Inorbit mall in Mumbai November 20, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

People stroll in Inorbit mall in Mumbai November 20, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

A man stands outside a showroom at the Emporio mall in New Delhi September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A shopper takes a photograph with his mobile phone inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

An employee is reflected in a mirror as she waits for customers inside a showroom at the Emporio mall in New Delhi September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A customer enters a showroom at the Emporio mall in New Delhi September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

People are pictured inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 28, 2007. REUTERS/Sima Dubey/Files

An man pulls his trolley as he passes by an advertising display at a shopping mall in Mumbai February 4, 2006. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files

People walk pass an advertising display in a shopping mall in Mumbai February 4, 2006. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files

A salesman shows a wedding garment to customers in a wedding shopping mall in Calcutta February 24, 2005. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files

