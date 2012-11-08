Edition:
Athens ablaze

<p>A protester throws a metal stick at riot police during a strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

<p>The Acropolis hill with the Parthenon temple is covered with smoke during during a violent demonstration in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>A protestor throws a molotov cocktail at riot police during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas </p>

<p>A protester hits a sign at a Citibank branch during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>A protester holds a rock during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A protester carries flags of Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain as he braves a rainstorm in front of riot police guarding the parliament in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>Protesters cover their faces to protect themselves from tear gas during a strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas </p>

<p>A protester, wearing a gas mask, holds a metal bar in a cloud of tear gas during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>Protestors gather in front of the parliament in Syntagma square during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>Riot police officers run towards protesters as a petrol bomb explodes next to them during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>Firefighters try to extinguish a bus station booth which was set on fire by angry protesters in front of the parliament in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>A protester, wearing a gas mask, raises his fist during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens November 7, 2012. Nearly 100,000 Greeks waving flags and chanting "Fight! They're drinking our blood" packed the square outside parliament as lawmakers neared a vote on unpopular budget cuts and labor reforms that the government is narrowly expected to win. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis (GREECE - Tags: BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

<p>Masked protesters walk through a cloud of tear gas during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>Firefighters try to extinguish a bus station booth which was set on fire by angry protesters in front of the parliament in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>A protestor waves Greek flag in front of the parliament in Syntagma square during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

<p>Greek riot police stand amidst gas smoke and flames from molotov cocktails during clashes with protesters during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>A protestor throws a molotov cocktail at a riot police water cannon during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>A masked protester holds a Molotov cocktail as he faces riot police during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>Protestors gather in front of the parliament in Syntagma square during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

<p>A protester throws railings at riot police during a strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

