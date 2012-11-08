Athens ablaze

A protester, wearing a gas mask, raises his fist during a violent demonstration in Syntagma square in central Athens November 7, 2012. Nearly 100,000 Greeks waving flags and chanting "Fight! They're drinking our blood" packed the square outside parliament as lawmakers neared a vote on unpopular budget cuts and labor reforms that the government is narrowly expected to win. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis (GREECE - Tags: BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)