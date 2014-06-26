Athens' ghost airport
An auxiliary control tower stands in front of the east terminal of Hellenikon, the former Athens international airport June 16, 2014. For about six decades, Hellenikon was Athens' only airport but it closed down in 2001 to make way for a newer, more...more
An Olympic Airways airplane stands on the premises of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. Lamda Development, controlled by Greece's powerful Latsis family and leading a consortium of Chinese and Abu-Dhabi based companies, has big dreams for the area since...more
A limousine service stand is seen outside the east terminal of Hellenikon June 17, 2014. To those with long memories, the site conjures up its 1960s jet-set heyday when shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis ran Olympic Airlines in lavish style and his...more
Olympic Airways airplanes stand on the premises of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. But those days are long gone and the project faces criticism now from the main leftist opposition and locals, both of whom fear the luxury development could turn into a...more
Plants grow outside the east terminal of Hellenikon June 17, 2014. Efforts by successive governments in recent years to turn the 620-hectare (1,520 acre) plot into a profitable venture have all fallen through, including plans in 2011 to build a...more
A view of the east terminal of the former Athens International airport, Hellenikon June 16, 2014. The Lamda group hopes to turn Hellenikon into a prime seaside resort with hotels, a kilometer-long beach, a marina and a park bigger than London's Hyde...more
The Olympic Airways logo is seen on a building at Hellenikon June 16, 2014. For about six decades, Hellenikon was Athens's only airport. Built in 1938, it was used by the Luftwaffe during the wartime German occupation and later by the United States...more
An entrance to the arrivals area is seen at the east terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. These days the airport appears frozen in time, its once-busy terminals now littered with old boarding passes, debris from a collapsed roof and garbage....more
A board is seen inside a deserted hall at the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A lounge is seen at Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A broken mirror is seen inside a women's toilet at Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An auxiliary control tower is reflected in a mirror at a deserted cafe in the east terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An announcement board is seen inside a deserted hall at the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Olympic Airways travel tags are seen behind a desk inside the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Boarding passes are seen inside a hall at the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A view of a burnt building in the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A burnt out arrivals hall is seen at the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Documents are seen in an office at Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A "no smoking" sign is seen inside a deserted hall at the east terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A photograph of an Olympic Airways aircraft is seen inside a hall which was used as a museum for the carrier, at Hellenikon airport June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Photographs of Hellenikon are seen inside a hall where a museum for Olympic Airways was set up, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A hall is seen in the west terminal of Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A corridor leading to a passenger gate is seen in the east terminal of Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A plane is seen through the window of an auxiliary control tower at Hellenikon June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Stray dogs walk outside Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A runway is seen at Hellenikon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
