Athens' ghost airport

The Olympic Airways logo is seen on a building at Hellenikon June 16, 2014. For about six decades, Hellenikon was Athens's only airport. Built in 1938, it was used by the Luftwaffe during the wartime German occupation and later by the United States...more

The Olympic Airways logo is seen on a building at Hellenikon June 16, 2014. For about six decades, Hellenikon was Athens's only airport. Built in 1938, it was used by the Luftwaffe during the wartime German occupation and later by the United States Air Force. One of its terminals was designed by Eero Saarinen, one of the pioneers of the "neo-futurist" style of the 1960s. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close