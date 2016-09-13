Edition:
Tue Sep 13, 2016

Athletes protest racial injustice

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and teammate free safety Eric Reid kneel during the playing of the national anthem before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, September 12, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall kneels during the national anthem before the game against the Carolina Panthers in Denver, Colorado, September 8, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (2ndL) and cornerback Richard Sherman (L) interlock elbows with players and coaches during the playing of the national anthem during a game against the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, September 11, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick looks on before the national anthem against the San Diego Chargers in San Diego, California, September 1, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7, bottom middle) kneels during the national anthem before the game against the San Diego Chargers in San Diego, California, September 1, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant wears a t-shirt during warm ups before the game against the Sacramento Kings to show support for the family of Eric Garner in Los Angeles, California, December 9, 2014. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey, wide receiver Tavon Austin, tight end Jared Cook, wide receiver Chris Givens and wide receiver Kenny Britt put their hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against the Oakland Raiders in St. Louis, Missouri, November 30, 2014. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James wears an "I Can't Breathe" t-shirt during warm ups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin puts his hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against the Oakland Raiders in St. Louis, Missouri, November 30, 2014. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving wears an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt for warmups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay is introduced wearing a shirt reading "I Can't Breathe" before the game against the Houston Rockets in Sacramento, California, December 11, 2014. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
