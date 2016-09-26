Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Sep 26, 2016 | 9:05pm IST

Athletes protest racial injustice

San Francisco 49ers free safety Eric Reid, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and outside linebacker Eli Harold take a knee during the national anthem before kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers free safety Eric Reid, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and outside linebacker Eli Harold take a knee during the national anthem before kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA...more

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
San Francisco 49ers free safety Eric Reid, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and outside linebacker Eli Harold take a knee during the national anthem before kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 17
Los Angeles Rams defensive linemen William Hayes raises his fist during the National Anthem before the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams defensive linemen William Hayes raises his fist during the National Anthem before the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Los Angeles Rams defensive linemen William Hayes raises his fist during the National Anthem before the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 17
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins and defensive back Ron Brooks hold up fists during the national anthem before action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins and defensive back Ron Brooks hold up fists during the national anthem before action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins and defensive back Ron Brooks hold up fists during the national anthem before action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 17
Sep 25, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Hayes Pullard (52) and defensive end Dante Fowler (56) raise their hands during the playing of the National Anthem prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Hayes Pullard (52) and defensive end Dante Fowler (56) raise their hands during the playing of the National Anthem prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at EverBank...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Sep 25, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Hayes Pullard (52) and defensive end Dante Fowler (56) raise their hands during the playing of the National Anthem prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 17
Sep 18, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) kneels during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) kneels during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA...more

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Sep 18, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) kneels during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 17
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall kneels during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall kneels during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall kneels during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 17
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and teammate free safety Eric Reid kneel during the playing of the national anthem before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and teammate free safety Eric Reid kneel during the playing of the national anthem before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Mandatory Credit: Kirby...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and teammate free safety Eric Reid kneel during the playing of the national anthem before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 17
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall kneels during the national anthem before the game against the Carolina Panthers in Denver, Colorado. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall kneels during the national anthem before the game against the Carolina Panthers in Denver, Colorado. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall kneels during the national anthem before the game against the Carolina Panthers in Denver, Colorado. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 17
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (2ndL) and cornerback Richard Sherman (L) interlock elbows with players and coaches during the playing of the national anthem during a game against the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (2ndL) and cornerback Richard Sherman (L) interlock elbows with players and coaches during the playing of the national anthem during a game against the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Mandatory...more

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (2ndL) and cornerback Richard Sherman (L) interlock elbows with players and coaches during the playing of the national anthem during a game against the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 17
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick looks on before the national anthem against the San Diego Chargers in San Diego, California. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick looks on before the national anthem against the San Diego Chargers in San Diego, California. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick looks on before the national anthem against the San Diego Chargers in San Diego, California. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 17
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7, bottom middle) kneels during the national anthem before the game against the San Diego Chargers in San Diego, California. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7, bottom middle) kneels during the national anthem before the game against the San Diego Chargers in San Diego, California. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7, bottom middle) kneels during the national anthem before the game against the San Diego Chargers in San Diego, California. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 17
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant wears a t-shirt during warm ups before the game against the Sacramento Kings to show support for the family of Eric Garner in Los Angeles, California. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant wears a t-shirt during warm ups before the game against the Sacramento Kings to show support for the family of Eric Garner in Los Angeles, California. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant wears a t-shirt during warm ups before the game against the Sacramento Kings to show support for the family of Eric Garner in Los Angeles, California. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 17
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey, wide receiver Tavon Austin, tight end Jared Cook, wide receiver Chris Givens and wide receiver Kenny Britt put their hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against the Oakland Raiders in St. Louis, Missouri. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey, wide receiver Tavon Austin, tight end Jared Cook, wide receiver Chris Givens and wide receiver Kenny Britt put their hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against the Oakland Raiders in...more

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey, wide receiver Tavon Austin, tight end Jared Cook, wide receiver Chris Givens and wide receiver Kenny Britt put their hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against the Oakland Raiders in St. Louis, Missouri. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 17
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James wears an "I Can't Breathe" t-shirt during warm ups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, New York. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James wears an "I Can't Breathe" t-shirt during warm ups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, New York. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James wears an "I Can't Breathe" t-shirt during warm ups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, New York. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 17
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin puts his hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against the Oakland Raiders in St. Louis, Missouri. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin puts his hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against the Oakland Raiders in St. Louis, Missouri. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin puts his hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against the Oakland Raiders in St. Louis, Missouri. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 17
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving wears an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt for warmups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, New York. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving wears an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt for warmups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, New York. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving wears an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt for warmups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, New York. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 17
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay is introduced wearing a shirt reading "I Can't Breathe" before the game against the Houston Rockets in Sacramento, California. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay is introduced wearing a shirt reading "I Can't Breathe" before the game against the Houston Rockets in Sacramento, California. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay is introduced wearing a shirt reading "I Can't Breathe" before the game against the Houston Rockets in Sacramento, California. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Protests continue in Charlotte

Protests continue in Charlotte

Next Slideshows

Protests continue in Charlotte

Protests continue in Charlotte

Scenes of unrest in Charlotte over the fatal police shooting of Keith Scott.

26 Sep 2016
Kashmir on the boil

Kashmir on the boil

Protests have erupted in Jammu and Kashmir after security services shot dead 22-year-old militant leader Burhan Wani.

26 Sep 2016
India beat New Zealand in Kanpur test

India beat New Zealand in Kanpur test

India celebrated their 500th test in style as they beat New Zealand by 197 runs in Kanpur. Our pictures from the match.

26 Sep 2016
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

25 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast