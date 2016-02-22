Attack in Kashmir
Indian army soldiers take their positions near the site of a gunbattle on the outskirts of Srinagar February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Smoke billows from a building, in which authorities say suspected militants are holed up, during a gun battle on the outskirts of Srinagar February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian Army soldiers remove a coffin containing the body Tushar Mahajan, an army officer who was killed in a gunbattle, from a vehicle after his wreath laying ceremony in Udhampur, north of Jammu, REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian Army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of Tushar Mahajan, an army officer who was killed in a gunbattle, before his wreath laying ceremony in Udhampur, north of Jammu, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian Army officer salutes at the coffin containing the body of Tushar Mahajan, an army officer who was killed in a gunbattle, during his wreath laying ceremony in Udhampur, north of Jammu, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
The mother of Tushar Mahajan, an Indian Army officer who was killed in a gunbattle, weeps as she touches the coffin of her son Tushar during his wreath laying ceremony in Udhampur, north of Jammu, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian army soldier uses a pair of binoculars near the site of a gun battle between Indian security forces and militants on the outskirts of Srinagar February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian army soldiers arrive near the site of a gun battle between Indian security forces and militants on the outskirts of Srinagar February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian army soldiers run to take their positions near the site of a gun battle between Indian security forces and militants on the outskirts of Srinagar February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian army soldiers take their positions near the site of a gun battle between Indian security forces and militants on the outskirts of Srinagar February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Smoke billows from a building, in which authorities say suspected militants are holed up, during a gun battle on the outskirts of Srinagar February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
