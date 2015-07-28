Edition:
Attack in Punjab

Indian policemen take their positions next to a police station during a gunfight at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Local residents run near the site of a gunfight at a police station at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Indian policemen take their positions as their colleagues watch next to a police station during a gunfight at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Indian policemen take their positions next to a police station during a gunfight at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Indian army soldiers patrol near the site of a gunfight at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Security personnel check a vehicle near the building of the Home Ministry in New Delhi, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Police officers gather for a briefing near the India Gate in New Delhi, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
An security personnel stands guard near the building of the Home Ministry in New Delhi, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Security personnel check a vehicle near the building of the Home Ministry in New Delhi, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Kiran Bala, wife of Amarjit Kumar, a shopkeeper who was killed in a gunfight, weeps at her residence on the outskirts of Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Bullet holes are seen on the windscreen of a car that was damaged in a gunfight in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Indian security personnel stand at a police station after a gunfight in Dinanagar town, in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Onlookers look at the site of a gunfight in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Indian security personnel celebrate on the roof of a police station after a gunfight in Dinanagar town, in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
A local resident carries a newborn baby as he walks along with his family after police said they were evacuated from a hospital near the site of a gunfight at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Security personnel stand at the site of a gunfight in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Soldiers sit in a truck after a gunfight in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Onlookers stand at the gate of a police station where a gunfight took place in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUALS COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY: Bodies of policemen lie at the site of a gunfight in a police station at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015.REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
ATTENTION - VISUALS COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY: Bodies of policemen lie at the site of a gunfight in a police station at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015.REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Onlookers and security personnel stand at the site of a gunfight in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Onlookers stand atop an adjoining building to look at the site of a gunfight in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
A policeman stands inside a damaged police station after a gunfight in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
