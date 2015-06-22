Edition:
Attack on Afghan parliament

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: Members of parliament are evacuated after an attack on the Afghan parliament building in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. A Taliban suicide bomber and six gunmen attacked the Afghan parliament on Monday as lawmakers met to consider a new defense minister, and another district in the volatile north fell to the militants as they intensified a summer offensive. REUTERS/ Naqibullah Faiq

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A policeman holds a rifle at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A vehicle is seen on fire after a blast near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Members of Afghan security forces stand at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Members of security forces and police officers stand at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Members of Afghan security forces climb over a fence as they arrive at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Municipality workers remove the body of a dead Taliban insurgent as security forces carry out an inspection at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A member of Afghan security forces shouts orders at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A policeman stands close to the site of an attack as smoke billows in the sky, near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Members of the Afghan security forces stand over the bodies of Taliban insurgents at one of the gates of the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A woman walks among policemen and members of the media at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Women walk past as smoke rises from the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A policeman holds a rifle at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Members of Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Members of parliament are evacuated after an attack on the Afghan parliament building in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Naqibullah Faiq

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Members of Afghan security forces cross a road as smoke billows from the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Members of security forces stand at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
