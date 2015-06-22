Attack on Afghan parliament
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: Members of parliament are evacuated after an attack on the Afghan parliament building in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. A Taliban suicide bomber and six gunmen attacked the Afghan parliament on Monday as lawmakers met to...more
A policeman holds a rifle at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A vehicle is seen on fire after a blast near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Members of Afghan security forces stand at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Members of security forces and police officers stand at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Members of Afghan security forces climb over a fence as they arrive at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Municipality workers remove the body of a dead Taliban insurgent as security forces carry out an inspection at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A member of Afghan security forces shouts orders at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A policeman stands close to the site of an attack as smoke billows in the sky, near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Members of the Afghan security forces stand over the bodies of Taliban insurgents at one of the gates of the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A woman walks among policemen and members of the media at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women walk past as smoke rises from the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A policeman holds a rifle at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Members of Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Members of parliament are evacuated after an attack on the Afghan parliament building in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Naqibullah Faiq
Members of Afghan security forces cross a road as smoke billows from the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Members of security forces stand at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
