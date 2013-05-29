Attack on Afghan Red Cross
An Afghan policeman takes up position as smoke billows from the site of the ICRC compound where insurgents attacked, in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
An Afghan policeman takes up position as smoke billows from the site of the ICRC compound where insurgents attacked, in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Afghans help a ICRC member to get away from the site of attack in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. said. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Afghans help a ICRC member to get away from the site of attack in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. said. REUTERS/ Parwiz
A victim is carried away from the site of an explosion in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
A victim is carried away from the site of an explosion in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
An Afghan policeman keeps watch as insurgents attack the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
An Afghan policeman keeps watch as insurgents attack the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
An Afghan policeman runs on the roof of a house as insurgents attack the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
An Afghan policeman runs on the roof of a house as insurgents attack the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
An Afghan National Army soldier takes up position as smoke billows from the site of the ICRC compound where insurgents attacked, in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
An Afghan National Army soldier takes up position as smoke billows from the site of the ICRC compound where insurgents attacked, in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Afghans help a ICRC member to get away from the site of attack in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Afghans help a ICRC member to get away from the site of attack in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an explosion in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an explosion in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Afghan policemen keep watch at the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Afghan policemen keep watch at the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Next Slideshows
Baby trapped in toilet pipe
Firefighters in China rescued an abandoned newborn baby boy lodged in a sewage pipe directly beneath a toilet.
PM Manmohan Singh in Japan
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is on a 3-day visit to Japan to hold talks for reinforcing bilateral ties.
Obama and Christie tour Jersey shore
Obama and Christie team up again to tour areas of New Jersey damaged by last year's Hurricane Sandy.
Cooling Off
Things people do to cool off in the dog days of summer.
MORE IN PICTURES
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala
Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".