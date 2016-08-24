Edition:
Attack on American University in Kabul

A wounded man is helped by a medic inside an ambulance following an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Afghan men walk towards an ambulance after they were rescued from the site of an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A wounded man lies inside an ambulance following an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Afghan men sit in an ambulance after they were rescued from the site of an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A wounded man lies inside an ambulance following an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Afghan men sit in an ambulance after they were rescued from the site of an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Inter-ethnic tensions in Democratic Republic of Congo surge in the wake of massacres that have killed hundreds of civilians.

24 Aug 2016
Far-away planets in our galaxy and beyond.

24 Aug 2016
President Barack Obama walked door to door in an East Baton Rouge Parish neighborhood hugging people and offering assurances that the country would help them...

24 Aug 2016
Syrian Kurdish forces take near complete control of Hasaka city as a ceasefire ended a week of fighting with Assad's forces.

23 Aug 2016

