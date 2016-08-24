Attack on American University in Kabul
A wounded man is helped by a medic inside an ambulance following an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan men walk towards an ambulance after they were rescued from the site of an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A wounded man lies inside an ambulance following an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan men sit in an ambulance after they were rescued from the site of an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A wounded man lies inside an ambulance following an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men sit in an ambulance after they were rescued from the site of an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
