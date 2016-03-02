Attack on Indian consulate in Jalalabad
Afghan policemen inspect the site of a blast near the Indian consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan March 2, 2016. REUTERS/ Parwiz
ATTENTION - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATHAn Afghan security force personnel stands over the dead body of a suicide attacker near the Indian consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan policemen and locals inspect the site of a blast near the Indian consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Parwiz
An Afghan policeman inspects the site of a blast near the Indian consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Parwiz
An Afghan policeman inspects the site of a blast near the Indian consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan March 2, 2016. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Afghan policemen inspect the site of a blast near the Indian consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Parwiz
People move to save themselves during the gunfire near the Indian consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Parwiz
An Afghan policeman runs during the gunfire in front of the Indian consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan policemen carry the dead body of a policeman after the gunfire in front of the Indian consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan policemen take position during the gunfire in front of the Indian consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan March 2, 2016. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Afghan policemen take position during gunfire near the Indian consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Parwiz
A father holds his child as they run after a blast near the Indian consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan March 2, 2016. REUTERS/ Parwiz
An Afghan policeman helps his wounded comrade during gunfire near the Indian consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Parwiz
