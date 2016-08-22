Edition:
Attack on Turkish wedding party

A man and a woman mourn next to a body of one the victims of a blast targeting a wedding ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. A suicide bomber killed over 50 people in the deadliest attack in a series of bombings in Turkey this year. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A damaged house is seen after a suspected suicide bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Family members and friends carry a coffin of a victim of suicide bombing at a wedding celebration during a funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A woman pauses as she sits near the scene of an explosion where a suspected suicide bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A family member of a victim of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Women mourn as they wait in front of a hospital morgue in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after a suspected bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the city, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Grave holes are prepared as family members and friends attend the funeral of victims of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A family member of a victim of a suicide bombing at a wedding celebration mourn over a coffin during a funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Women mourn as they wait in front of a hospital morgue in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after a suspected bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the city, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Family members of Sehriban Nurbay, a 3-month-old victim of a suicide bombing at a wedding in Gaziantep, attend her funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Women mourn as they wait in front of a hospital morgue in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after a suspected bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the city, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
