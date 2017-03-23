Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 23, 2017 | 10:25pm IST

Attack outside UK parliament

Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 31
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 31
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 31
Paramedics treat an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Paramedics treat an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Paramedics treat an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 31
An injured man is assisted on the footpath under Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An injured man is assisted on the footpath under Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
An injured man is assisted on the footpath under Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 31
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
6 / 31
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 31
An injured person lies on the ground after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An injured person lies on the ground after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
An injured person lies on the ground after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 31
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 31
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
10 / 31
A man lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A man lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A man lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 31
A woman ducks under a police tape after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman ducks under a police tape after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A woman ducks under a police tape after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 31
An armed police officer assists a woman after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An armed police officer assists a woman after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
An armed police officer assists a woman after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 31
An injured woman is assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An injured woman is assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
An injured woman is assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 31
A woman assist an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman assist an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A woman assist an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 31
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
16 / 31
An injured person is assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An injured person is assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
An injured person is assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
17 / 31
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
18 / 31
Police assist bystanders during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Police assist bystanders during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Police assist bystanders during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
19 / 31
An air ambulance lands in Parliament Square during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

An air ambulance lands in Parliament Square during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
An air ambulance lands in Parliament Square during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
20 / 31
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
21 / 31
Forensics investigators work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Forensics investigators work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Forensics investigators work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
22 / 31
A police officer gestures outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A police officer gestures outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
A police officer gestures outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
23 / 31
People are seen inside the pods on the London Eye after it was stopped following an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

People are seen inside the pods on the London Eye after it was stopped following an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
People are seen inside the pods on the London Eye after it was stopped following an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
24 / 31
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
25 / 31
Members of the emergency services take an injured person away on a stretcher after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Members of the emergency services take an injured person away on a stretcher after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Members of the emergency services take an injured person away on a stretcher after an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
26 / 31
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
27 / 31
Police officers work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police officers work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Police officers work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
28 / 31
Police officers work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police officers work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Police officers work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
29 / 31
Flowers are laid at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Flowers are laid at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Flowers are laid at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
30 / 31
The sun sets behind the Houses of Parliament after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The sun sets behind the Houses of Parliament after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
The sun sets behind the Houses of Parliament after an attack on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
The day after in London

The day after in London

Next Slideshows

The day after in London

The day after in London

Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.

23 Mar 2017
Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the...

23 Mar 2017
Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Citizens assemble and distribute meals to the poor in Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for...

23 Mar 2017
Shooting outside UK parliament

Shooting outside UK parliament

Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British...

23 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast