Attacks on Afghan mosques
An Afghan girl receives treatment at a hospital after a gunman attacked a shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. Islamic State claimed responsibility for a mass shooting that killed at least 18 worshippers at a shrine in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, raising...more
Afghan policemen stand guard near the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. The claim to Tuesday's attack, released online, came as the community observed Ashura, one of its holiest days, although commemorations have been subdued because of...more
Afghan policemen walk inside the Sakhi Shrine after a overnight attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. The attacker in Kabul, said to be wearing a police uniform, entered the Karte Shakhi mosque on Tuesday night and opened fire on a crowd of Shi'ite Muslims...more
Afghan men carry a wounded man at a hospital after a bomb blast in northern Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. On Wednesday afternoon, an explosion outside a mosque in northern Afghanistan killed at least 14 people and wounded 24 at a similar gathering....more
A blood-stained stretcher is placed outside a hospital after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man sits inside an ambulance after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men transfer a coffin of the civilian on top of a bus at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan mourns at the gate of the Sakhi Shrine after an overnight attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan boy receives treatment at a hospital after a bomb blast in northern Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/ Anil Usyan
An Afghan boy looks at a broken window of Sakhi Shrine after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan boy receives treatment at a hospital after a bomb blast in northern Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/ Anil Usyan
A view of the Sakhi Shrine after an overnight attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a gunman attacked in a shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan policeman stands guard outside the Sakhi Shrine after an overnight attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men carry a wounded man at a hospital after a bomb blast in northern Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/ Anil Usyan
Afghan Shi'ite Muslims perform prayers at the funeral for one of the victims of Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men carry the body of a victim, who was killed in Tuesday's attack, for the burial ceremony at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Shi'ite Muslims men attend the burial ceremony for a victim who was killed in Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men mourn over the grave of a victim who was killed in Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan digs a grave for one of the victims of Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
