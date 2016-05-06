Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 6, 2016 | 9:50pm IST

Attempted shooting of Turkish journalist

An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. An assailant attempted to shoot a prominent Turkish journalist on Friday outside a courthouse in Istanbul just before the verdict in his trial on charges of revealing state secrets was due to be announced, a Reuters witness said. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS

An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. An assailant attempted to shoot a prominent...more

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. An assailant attempted to shoot a prominent Turkish journalist on Friday outside a courthouse in Istanbul just before the verdict in his trial on charges of revealing state secrets was due to be announced, a Reuters witness said. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS
Close
1 / 8
Turkish journalist Can Dundar (2nd L) is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. The assailant shouted "traitor" before firing at least three shots in quick succession at Can Dundar, the Reuters witness said. Dundar, the editor-in-chief of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper, was unharmed but a reporter covering his trial appeared to have been injured, the witness said. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS

Turkish journalist Can Dundar (2nd L) is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. The assailant shouted "traitor" before firing at least three shots in quick...more

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Turkish journalist Can Dundar (2nd L) is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. The assailant shouted "traitor" before firing at least three shots in quick succession at Can Dundar, the Reuters witness said. Dundar, the editor-in-chief of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper, was unharmed but a reporter covering his trial appeared to have been injured, the witness said. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS
Close
2 / 8
An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Crowds of reporters were waiting outside the courthouse for the verdict in the closed-door trial. The case has drawn international criticism of the EU candidate nation's press freedom record. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS

An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Crowds of reporters were waiting outside the...more

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
An assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar is caught by Dilek Dundar, wife of Can Dundar, and an unidentified man outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Crowds of reporters were waiting outside the courthouse for the verdict in the closed-door trial. The case has drawn international criticism of the EU candidate nation's press freedom record. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS
Close
3 / 8
A plain clothes police officer points his gun at an assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar, outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS

A plain clothes police officer points his gun at an assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar, outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A plain clothes police officer points his gun at an assailant who attempted to shoot prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar, outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS
Close
4 / 8
Turkish journalist Can Dundar is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Dundar and Erdem Gul, the newspaper's Ankara bureau chief, could face life in jail on espionage charges and attempting to topple the government for publishing footage that purported to show Turkey's state intelligence agency ferrying weapons into Syria in 2014. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS

Turkish journalist Can Dundar is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Dundar and Erdem Gul, the newspaper's Ankara bureau chief, could face life in jail on...more

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Turkish journalist Can Dundar is seen with his wife Dilek Dundar after an assailant attempted to shoot him outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. Dundar and Erdem Gul, the newspaper's Ankara bureau chief, could face life in jail on espionage charges and attempting to topple the government for publishing footage that purported to show Turkey's state intelligence agency ferrying weapons into Syria in 2014. Can Erok/Cumhuriyet via REUTERS
Close
5 / 8
Turkish riot policemen secure the area as forensic officers inspect the area after an attack aganist Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet in front of the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkish riot policemen secure the area as forensic officers inspect the area after an attack aganist Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet in front of the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Turkish riot policemen secure the area as forensic officers inspect the area after an attack aganist Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet in front of the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
6 / 8
Can Dundar (R), editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Can Dundar (R), editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Can Dundar (R), editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
7 / 8
Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, accompanied by his Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul arrive at the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Music in the ruins of Palmyra

Music in the ruins of Palmyra

Next Slideshows

Music in the ruins of Palmyra

Music in the ruins of Palmyra

Russia's Mariinsky Theater staged a surprise concert in the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra.

06 May 2016
Congress protest in Delhi

Congress protest in Delhi

Members of the Congress party take part in a march to parliament in New Delhi

06 May 2016
Building collapse in Kenya

Building collapse in Kenya

Rescue workers are still finding survivors under the rubble of a building that collapsed last week.

06 May 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

06 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast