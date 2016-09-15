Aung San Suu Kyi goes to Washington
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Washington Monument provides a backdrop as Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is guided by U.S. National Park Service Ranger Heath Mitchell (L) on a visit to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is guided by U.S. National Park Service Ranger Heath Mitchell (R) as she visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi stands on the spot where late U.S. civil rights leader Martin Luther King delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963, as she visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters rush to greet and kiss Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi as she comes over to a security barrier where they were waiting for her outside of her lunch meeting with Secretary of State John Kerry in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives for a lunch meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Blair House, a guest residence on the White House campus in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is guided by U.S. National Park Service Ranger Heath Mitchell as she visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi walks with a security detail as she arrives for a lunch meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Blair House, a guest residence on the White House campus in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi hold a painting of her which they plan to present to her as a gift, as she visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Security agents stand close by as Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (2nd R) visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi hold a painting of her which they plan to present to her as a gift, as she visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama listen as Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi talks to the media during a bilateral meeting at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is guided by U.S. National Park Service Ranger Heath Mitchell (R) as she visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is guided by U.S. National Park Service Ranger Heath Mitchell as she visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
