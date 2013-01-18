Aurora movie theater reopens
A couple walks together as they arrive at the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. The theater was set to reopen tonight with a private "night of remembrance" for survivors and others connected to the tragedy. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Aurora police arrive at the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People gather outside the newly revamped movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A couple embraces outside the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A theater employee offers free candy and snacks outside the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A general view of the newly revamped movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tom Sullivan, father of shooting victim Alex Sullivan, arrives for the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing 12 people and wounding 70 others July 20, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Guests arrive at the theater before the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Shooting victim Pierce O'Farrill and other guests wait before the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing12 people and wounding 70 others on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (R) bows his head during the prayer at the reopening and remembrance in Theater H, the remodeled Theater 9 of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Jansen Young (L) who was in theater 9 with slain victim Johnthan Blunk stands with her aunt Sherrie Hawley after the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool
Daniel J. Oates, the police chief in Aurora waits in the audience during the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool
A new sign adorns Theater 9 during the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing 12 people and wounding 70 others July 20, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
