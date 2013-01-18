Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 19, 2013 | 12:10am IST

Aurora movie theater reopens

<p>A couple walks together as they arrive at the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. The theater was set to reopen tonight with a private "night of remembrance" for survivors and others connected to the tragedy. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A couple walks together as they arrive at the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. The theater was set to reopen tonight with a private "night of remembrance"...more

Saturday, January 19, 2013

A couple walks together as they arrive at the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. The theater was set to reopen tonight with a private "night of remembrance" for survivors and others connected to the tragedy. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 14
<p>Aurora police arrive at the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Aurora police arrive at the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, January 19, 2013

Aurora police arrive at the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
2 / 14
<p>People gather outside the newly revamped movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

People gather outside the newly revamped movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, January 19, 2013

People gather outside the newly revamped movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
3 / 14
<p>A couple embraces outside the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

A couple embraces outside the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, January 19, 2013

A couple embraces outside the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 14
<p>A theater employee offers free candy and snacks outside the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A theater employee offers free candy and snacks outside the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, January 19, 2013

A theater employee offers free candy and snacks outside the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
5 / 14
<p>A general view of the newly revamped movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A general view of the newly revamped movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, January 19, 2013

A general view of the newly revamped movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
6 / 14
<p>Tom Sullivan, father of shooting victim Alex Sullivan, arrives for the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing 12 people and wounding 70 others July 20, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool</p>

Tom Sullivan, father of shooting victim Alex Sullivan, arrives for the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing 12 people and wounding 70 others July...more

Saturday, January 19, 2013

Tom Sullivan, father of shooting victim Alex Sullivan, arrives for the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing 12 people and wounding 70 others July 20, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Close
7 / 14
<p>Guests arrive at the theater before the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool</p>

Guests arrive at the theater before the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Saturday, January 19, 2013

Guests arrive at the theater before the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Close
8 / 14
<p>Shooting victim Pierce O'Farrill and other guests wait before the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing12 people and wounding 70 others on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool</p>

Shooting victim Pierce O'Farrill and other guests wait before the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing12 people and wounding 70 others on July...more

Saturday, January 19, 2013

Shooting victim Pierce O'Farrill and other guests wait before the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing12 people and wounding 70 others on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Close
9 / 14
<p>Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (R) bows his head during the prayer at the reopening and remembrance in Theater H, the remodeled Theater 9 of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool</p>

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (R) bows his head during the prayer at the reopening and remembrance in Theater H, the remodeled Theater 9 of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Saturday, January 19, 2013

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (R) bows his head during the prayer at the reopening and remembrance in Theater H, the remodeled Theater 9 of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Close
10 / 14
<p>Jansen Young (L) who was in theater 9 with slain victim Johnthan Blunk stands with her aunt Sherrie Hawley after the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool</p>

Jansen Young (L) who was in theater 9 with slain victim Johnthan Blunk stands with her aunt Sherrie Hawley after the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool

Saturday, January 19, 2013

Jansen Young (L) who was in theater 9 with slain victim Johnthan Blunk stands with her aunt Sherrie Hawley after the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool

Close
11 / 14
<p>Daniel J. Oates, the police chief in Aurora waits in the audience during the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool</p>

Daniel J. Oates, the police chief in Aurora waits in the audience during the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool

Saturday, January 19, 2013

Daniel J. Oates, the police chief in Aurora waits in the audience during the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool

Close
12 / 14
<p>Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool</p>

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool

Saturday, January 19, 2013

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool

Close
13 / 14
<p>A new sign adorns Theater 9 during the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing 12 people and wounding 70 others July 20, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool</p>

A new sign adorns Theater 9 during the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing 12 people and wounding 70 others July 20, 2012. REUTERS/RJ...more

Saturday, January 19, 2013

A new sign adorns Theater 9 during the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013 where suspect James Holmes is accused of killing 12 people and wounding 70 others July 20, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Kumbh Mela pilgrims

Kumbh Mela pilgrims

Next Slideshows

Kumbh Mela pilgrims

Kumbh Mela pilgrims

Hindu devotees from India and around the world gather in Allahabad for the world's largest religious festival.

18 Jan 2013
Children of Syria

Children of Syria

A look at the plight of children caught in the crossfire of the Syrian Civil War.

18 Jan 2013
Return of Mogadishu

Return of Mogadishu

After two decades of near-constant conflict, Somalia is enjoying its longest period of peace and growing security since Al Shabaab was driven from Mogadishu in...

16 Jan 2013
Delhi Gang Rape: A month later

Delhi Gang Rape: A month later

Five men are charged with rape and murder of a 23-year-old student. A sixth member is being processed as a juvenile.

16 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast