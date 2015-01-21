Auschwitz survivors, 70 years on
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, who was registered with camp number 86356, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. During the Warsaw Uprising in August, 1944, when Bogucka was 19, she and her mother...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, holds a picture of herself from 1944 in Warsaw. The camp was liberated by Soviet Red Army troops on January 27, 1945 and about 200,000 camp inmates survived. REUTERS/Kacper...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Marian Majerowicz, 88, who was registered with camp number 157715, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 13, 2015. Originally from Myszkow, Majerowicz was 17 when he was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau. At the camp he was...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Eva Fahidi, 90, holds a picture of her family, who were all killed in the concentration camp during World War Two, as she poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. Fahidi was 18 in 1944 when she and her family...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Elzbieta Sobczynska (maiden name Gremblicka), 80, who was registered with camp number 85536, gestures as she poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 7, 2015. During the Warsaw Uprising, when Sobczynska was 10-years-old,...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Elzbieta Sobczynska (maiden name Gremblicka), 80, holds her father's watch, which was kept by her brother while they were in the camp. Sobczynska said that she was robbed of her childhood, and lost the chance to...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Stefan Sot, 83, who was registered with camp number 192705, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 5, 2015. Sot was 13-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising in August 1944, when he was sent from his home to a camp in...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Stefan Sot, 83, holds a picture of himself taken during the war, in Warsaw, January 5, 2015. After the war he worked as a typesetter at a printing house. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Auschwitz death camp survivor Lajos Erdelyi, 87, holds a drawing made by a campmate as he poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 13, 2015. Erdelyi was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau in May 1944 and was later moved to another camp. When he was freed he...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Halina Brzozowska, 82, who was registered with camp number 86356, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. Brzozowska was 12-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising when her family were sent to a camp in Pruszkow,...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Halina Brzozowska, 82, holds a picture of herself which was taken during the war, as she poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Auschwitz death camp survivor Henryk Duszyk, 80, who was registered with camp number 192692, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. Duszyk was 10-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising in August, 1944. He was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau with...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Bogdan Bartnikowski, 82, who was registered with camp number 192731, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, December 18, 2014. Bartnikowski was 12-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising, when he and his mother were sent to...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Bogdan Bartnikowski, 82, holds a family photograph as he poses for a portrait in Warsaw, December 18, 2014. After the war Bartnikowski worked as a pilot and then became a journalist and writer. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Auschwitz death camp survivor Janos Forgacs, 87, holds a document as he poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. Forgacs recalls that he was in a group transported to a camp in a cattle wagon, with the windows sealed by barbed wire. A...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Maria Stroinska, 82, gestures as she poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. Stroinska was 12-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising when she and her sister were sent from their house to a camp in Pruszkow before...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Maria Stroinska, 82, holds a family photo taken before the war, as she poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Auschwitz death camp survivor Danuta Bogdaniuk-Bogucka (maiden name Kaminska), 80, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 5, 2015. Bogdaniuk-Bogucka was 10-years-old when she was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau camp with her mother. Bogdaniuk-Bogucka was...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Janina Reklajtis, 80, who was registered with camp number 83043, holds a photo of herself taken during the war as she poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 7, 2015. Reklajtis was 12-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Laszlo Bernath, 87, poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. Bernath credits his father being a practical man with his survival of Auschwitz. He was 15 when they were taken but his father told him to lie about...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Laszlo Bernath, 87, holds up a picture of his family, who were all killed in the concentration camp during World War Two, in Budapest, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Auschwitz death Camp survivor Jacek Nadolny, 77, who was registered with camp number 192685, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 7, 2015. Nadolny was seven during the Warsaw Uprising, when he was sent with his family to Auschwitz-Birkenau by...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jacek Nadolny, 77, who was registered with camp number 192685, holds up a wartime photo of his family, as he poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 7, 2015. In January 1945 the family was moved to a labor camp in...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Erzsebet Brodt, 89, poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. Brodt was 17-years-old when she was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau along with her family. Remembering the journey to the camp she said that those who...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Erzsebet Brodt, 89, holds a picture of her family, who were killed in the concentration camp during World War Two, as she poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jerzy Ulatowski, 83, who was registered with camp number 192823, poses for a photo in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. Ulatowski was taken by train to Auschwitz-Birkenau when he was 13-years-old. In January 1945 he managed to...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Imre Varsanyi, 86, holds up a photo of fellow survivors during World War Two, as he poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. Varsanyi was 14-years-old when he and his family were sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau. He...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Barbara Doniecka, 80, who was registered with camp number 86341, poses for a photo in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. Doniecka was 12-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising when she was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau with her...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Barbara Doniecka, 80, who was registered with camp number 86341, holds up wartime photo of herself, as she poses for a photograph in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Auschwitz death camp survivor Zofia Wareluk, 70, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. Wareluk was born in Auschwitz two weeks before the camp was liberated. Her mother was sent to Auschwitz when she was four months pregnant....more
