Australia beat India at Perth
Australia's Josh Hazelwood (2nd L) celebrates with team mates as India's Shikhar Dhawan (L) walks off the ground after he was dismissed for nine runs during the One Day International cricket match in Perth January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bill Hatto
Australia's James Faulkner (L) fields the ball as India's Virat Kohli looks on during the One Day International cricket match in Perth January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bill Hatto
India's Rohit Sharma hits a boundary during their One Day International cricket match against Australia in Perth January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bill Hatto
India's Virat Kohli (L) watches as teammate Rohit Sharma celebrates after reaching his century during their One Day International cricket match against Australia in Perth January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bill Hatto
Australia's Steve Smith watches the ball after he hit it for a six during their One Day International cricket match against India in Perth January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bill Hatto
Australia's Steve Smith (R) hits a six as India's wicketkeeper MS Dhoni looks on during the One Day International cricket match in Perth January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bill Hatto
Australia's George Bailey (L) celebrates with team mate Steve Smith after making his century during the One Day International cricket match against India in Perth January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bill Hatto
Australia's George Bailey dives to make his ground and avoid being run out during their One Day International cricket match against India in Perth January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bill Hatto
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls during their One Day International cricket match against Australia in Perth January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bill Hatto
