Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 28, 2017 | 5:55pm IST

Australia from above

River systems can be seen flowing near sand dunes in outback Queensland. REUTERS/David Gray

River systems can be seen flowing near sand dunes in outback Queensland. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
River systems can be seen flowing near sand dunes in outback Queensland. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
1 / 22
Small dams and a dried-up lake can be seen next to a dirt road in outback Queensland. REUTERS/David Gray

Small dams and a dried-up lake can be seen next to a dirt road in outback Queensland. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Small dams and a dried-up lake can be seen next to a dirt road in outback Queensland. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
2 / 22
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located near Perth, in the southern region of Western Australian. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located near Perth, in the southern region of Western Australian. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located near Perth, in the southern region of Western Australian. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
3 / 22
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2013
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
4 / 22
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
5 / 22
Lines of trees can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Lines of trees can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Lines of trees can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
6 / 22
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-affected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-affected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-affected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
7 / 22
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2013
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
8 / 22
The Indigenous Australian community of Mutitjulu can be seen on the eastern side of Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in this aerial photo taken in the Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

The Indigenous Australian community of Mutitjulu can be seen on the eastern side of Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in this aerial photo taken in the Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
The Indigenous Australian community of Mutitjulu can be seen on the eastern side of Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in this aerial photo taken in the Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
9 / 22
A road cuts through arid land in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A road cuts through arid land in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A road cuts through arid land in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
10 / 22
Sand banks and dunes can be seen along the coastline in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Sand banks and dunes can be seen along the coastline in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Sand banks and dunes can be seen along the coastline in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
11 / 22
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
12 / 22
A small dam and roads can be seen in drought-affected farmlands in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A small dam and roads can be seen in drought-affected farmlands in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A small dam and roads can be seen in drought-affected farmlands in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
13 / 22
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
14 / 22
Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
15 / 22
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
16 / 22
Areas of vegetation can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Areas of vegetation can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Areas of vegetation can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
17 / 22
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray

A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
18 / 22
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
19 / 22
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
20 / 22
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
21 / 22
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Reception to mark UK-India Year of Culture 2017

Reception to mark UK-India Year of Culture 2017

Next Slideshows

Reception to mark UK-India Year of Culture 2017

Reception to mark UK-India Year of Culture 2017

Pictures from the reception to mark the launch of UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace.

28 Feb 2017
Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces push further into the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul, capturing a damaged bridge which could link up their units on either...

28 Feb 2017
Mogadishu market goes up in flames

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

A huge fire engulfs the stalls at the main Bakara market in Somalia's capital.

28 Feb 2017
Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

About 100 headstones were knocked over at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia, a week after some 170 headstones were damaged at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis.

27 Feb 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast