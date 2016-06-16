Australia from above
The Indigenous Australian community of Mutitjulu can be seen on the eastern side of Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in this aerial photo taken in the Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Lines of trees can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-affected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth. REUTERS/David Gray
A road cuts through arid land in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray
Sand banks and dunes can be seen along the coastline in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A small dam and roads can be seen in drought-affected farmlands in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Areas of vegetation can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray
A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
Brexit battle on the Thames
Britain's opposing EU referendum camps take their war of words onto the water.
Rainbow lights for Orlando
Landmarks around the world are lit up in the colors of the pride flag following the Orlando shooting.
France protests labor reforms
Protesters clash with police against plans to loosen the country's protective labor law.
NATO flexes military muscle
Large-scale military training exercises involving more than 20 NATO and partner countries kick off across eastern Europe and Turkey.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.