Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 3, 2016 | 7:45pm IST

Australia from above

Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located near Perth, in the southern region of Western Australian. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located near Perth, in the southern region of Western Australian. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located near Perth, in the southern region of Western Australian. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
1 / 20
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2013
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
2 / 20
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
3 / 20
Lines of trees can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Lines of trees can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Lines of trees can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
4 / 20
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-affected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-affected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-affected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
5 / 20
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2013
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
6 / 20
The Indigenous Australian community of Mutitjulu can be seen on the eastern side of Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in this aerial photo taken in the Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

The Indigenous Australian community of Mutitjulu can be seen on the eastern side of Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in this aerial photo taken in the Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
The Indigenous Australian community of Mutitjulu can be seen on the eastern side of Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in this aerial photo taken in the Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
7 / 20
A road cuts through arid land in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A road cuts through arid land in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A road cuts through arid land in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
8 / 20
Sand banks and dunes can be seen along the coastline in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Sand banks and dunes can be seen along the coastline in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Sand banks and dunes can be seen along the coastline in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
9 / 20
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
10 / 20
A small dam and roads can be seen in drought-affected farmlands in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A small dam and roads can be seen in drought-affected farmlands in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A small dam and roads can be seen in drought-affected farmlands in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
11 / 20
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
12 / 20
Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
13 / 20
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
14 / 20
Areas of vegetation can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Areas of vegetation can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Areas of vegetation can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
15 / 20
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray

A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
16 / 20
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
17 / 20
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
18 / 20
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
19 / 20
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Mosul's Christians return home

Mosul's Christians return home

Next Slideshows

Mosul's Christians return home

Mosul's Christians return home

Iraqi Christians return to their villages following their liberation from Islamic State.

03 Nov 2016
Hong Kong's independence movement

Hong Kong's independence movement

The former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997 faces a political crisis over a fledgling independence movement.

03 Nov 2016
Good morning New York

Good morning New York

Aerial images of the sun rising over Manhattan.

02 Nov 2016
Kurds on the frontline

Kurds on the frontline

The Kurdish Peshmerga forces fighting to oust Islamic State from their Iraqi stronghold.

02 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast