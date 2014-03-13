Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 14, 2014 | 1:40am IST

Australia from above

<p>A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
1 / 30
<p>A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
2 / 30
<p>A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
3 / 30
<p>A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
4 / 30
<p>Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
5 / 30
<p>A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
6 / 30
<p>Trees grow in a dried-up river bed in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Trees grow in a dried-up river bed in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

Trees grow in a dried-up river bed in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
7 / 30
<p>A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
8 / 30
<p>A general view of dried-up rivers and a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A general view of dried-up rivers and a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

A general view of dried-up rivers and a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
9 / 30
<p>Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
10 / 30
<p>Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
11 / 30
<p>A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
12 / 30
<p>A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
13 / 30
<p>Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
14 / 30
<p>A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
15 / 30
<p>Tracks can be seen leading to a well located in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Tracks can be seen leading to a well located in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

Tracks can be seen leading to a well located in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
16 / 30
<p>A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
17 / 30
<p>A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
18 / 30
<p>A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
19 / 30
<p>A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
20 / 30
<p>Ships wait to be loaded at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery in Gove, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Ships wait to be loaded at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery in Gove, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

Ships wait to be loaded at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery in Gove, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
21 / 30
<p>The sun is reflected in a pond located along a dirt road near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

The sun is reflected in a pond located along a dirt road near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

The sun is reflected in a pond located along a dirt road near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
22 / 30
<p>The East Alligator River flows through Arnhem Land, located east of Australia's Northern Territory city of Darwin, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

The East Alligator River flows through Arnhem Land, located east of Australia's Northern Territory city of Darwin, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

The East Alligator River flows through Arnhem Land, located east of Australia's Northern Territory city of Darwin, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
23 / 30
<p>A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
24 / 30
<p>Shadows of clouds can be seen along the coastline of the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Shadows of clouds can be seen along the coastline of the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

Shadows of clouds can be seen along the coastline of the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
25 / 30
<p>A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
26 / 30
<p>A small river flows amid sand dunes in the Tanami Desert, located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A small river flows amid sand dunes in the Tanami Desert, located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

A small river flows amid sand dunes in the Tanami Desert, located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
27 / 30
<p>A tailings dam can be seen at the Rio Tinto Alcan alumina and bauxite mining operation in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A tailings dam can be seen at the Rio Tinto Alcan alumina and bauxite mining operation in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

A tailings dam can be seen at the Rio Tinto Alcan alumina and bauxite mining operation in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
28 / 30
<p>Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, located 650 kilometers (404 miles) east of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, located 650 kilometers (404 miles) east of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, located 650 kilometers (404 miles) east of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
29 / 30
<p>A river snakes through Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A river snakes through Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 14, 2014

A river snakes through Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Holi at Bankey Bihari temple

Holi at Bankey Bihari temple

Next Slideshows

Holi at Bankey Bihari temple

Holi at Bankey Bihari temple

Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

13 Mar 2014
The Buddha factory

The Buddha factory

Marble village in Myanmar is known as the second birthplace of Buddha because it is the world's largest producer of Buddha statues.

13 Mar 2014
Stranded in Bangui

Stranded in Bangui

The U.N. estimates that some 650,000 people have been displaced by violence within Central African Republic, while nearly 300,000 have crossed into neighboring...

13 Mar 2014
Unrest in Turkey

Unrest in Turkey

Protests reignited in Turkey after the death of a 15-year-old boy hit in the head by a tear-gas canister during demonstrations last summer.

12 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures