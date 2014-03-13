Australia from above
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Trees grow in a dried-up river bed in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Trees grow in a dried-up river bed in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view of dried-up rivers and a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view of dried-up rivers and a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Tracks can be seen leading to a well located in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Tracks can be seen leading to a well located in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Ships wait to be loaded at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery in Gove, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Ships wait to be loaded at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery in Gove, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
The sun is reflected in a pond located along a dirt road near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
The sun is reflected in a pond located along a dirt road near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
The East Alligator River flows through Arnhem Land, located east of Australia's Northern Territory city of Darwin, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
The East Alligator River flows through Arnhem Land, located east of Australia's Northern Territory city of Darwin, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Shadows of clouds can be seen along the coastline of the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Shadows of clouds can be seen along the coastline of the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A small river flows amid sand dunes in the Tanami Desert, located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A small river flows amid sand dunes in the Tanami Desert, located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A tailings dam can be seen at the Rio Tinto Alcan alumina and bauxite mining operation in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A tailings dam can be seen at the Rio Tinto Alcan alumina and bauxite mining operation in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, located 650 kilometers (404 miles) east of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, located 650 kilometers (404 miles) east of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A river snakes through Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A river snakes through Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
Holi at Bankey Bihari temple
Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.
The Buddha factory
Marble village in Myanmar is known as the second birthplace of Buddha because it is the world's largest producer of Buddha statues.
Stranded in Bangui
The U.N. estimates that some 650,000 people have been displaced by violence within Central African Republic, while nearly 300,000 have crossed into neighboring...
Unrest in Turkey
Protests reignited in Turkey after the death of a 15-year-old boy hit in the head by a tear-gas canister during demonstrations last summer.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.