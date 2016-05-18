Australian Fashion Week
Models pose against the backdrop of an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A model parades past an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Hairstylists work on models backstage before a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A model lifts her hat into the sun during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A model walks onto an outdoor patio of an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A model takes a sip of her drink during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Models pose against the backdrop of an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A model presents a creation by designer Akira Isogawa. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A model presents a creation by designer Akira Isogawa. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A model presents a dress during a showing of the Rebecca Vallance collection during Fashion Week in Sydney, Australia, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Two makeup artists simultaneously touch up a model's face backstage before the Manning Cartel catwalk show. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A model walks under the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the Manning Cartell show. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Models wait in robes backstage before the Manning Cartell catwalk show at Australian Fashion week. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Models walk on stage under the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the Manning Cartell presentation at Australian Fashion week. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A model presents a creation during a showing of the Misha Collection during Fashion Week. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A model has makeup applied backstage before the Manning Cartell catwalk show. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Models stand on stage under the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the Manning Cartel presentation. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A model shows a creation by designer Yeojin Bae. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Models gather backstage before the Manning Cartell catwalk show. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A model shows a creation by designer Yeojin Bae. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Makeup artists use their camera phones to assess last-minute touch-ups backstage before the Manning Cartell catwalk show. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A model presents a creation from the AJE collection. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A model dons earrings backstage before the Manning Cartell catwalk show. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Clothing from the AJE collection are shown on the catwalk. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Models walk past the Sydney Opera House during the Manning Cartel show. REUTERS/Jason Reed
