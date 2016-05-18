Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 18, 2016 | 7:35am IST

Australian Fashion Week

Models pose against the backdrop of an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Models pose against the backdrop of an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Models pose against the backdrop of an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
1 / 25
A model parades past an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model parades past an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
A model parades past an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 25
Hairstylists work on models backstage before a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Hairstylists work on models backstage before a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Hairstylists work on models backstage before a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
3 / 25
A model lifts her hat into the sun during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model lifts her hat into the sun during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
A model lifts her hat into the sun during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
4 / 25
A model walks onto an outdoor patio of an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model walks onto an outdoor patio of an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
A model walks onto an outdoor patio of an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 25
A model takes a sip of her drink during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model takes a sip of her drink during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
A model takes a sip of her drink during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 25
Models pose against the backdrop of an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Models pose against the backdrop of an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Models pose against the backdrop of an old sandstone chapel during a fashion show for the label Romance Was Born on the waterfront of Sydney Harbour. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
7 / 25
A model presents a creation by designer Akira Isogawa. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model presents a creation by designer Akira Isogawa. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
A model presents a creation by designer Akira Isogawa. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
8 / 25
A model presents a creation by designer Akira Isogawa. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model presents a creation by designer Akira Isogawa. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
A model presents a creation by designer Akira Isogawa. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
9 / 25
A model presents a dress during a showing of the Rebecca Vallance collection during Fashion Week in Sydney, Australia, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model presents a dress during a showing of the Rebecca Vallance collection during Fashion Week in Sydney, Australia, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
A model presents a dress during a showing of the Rebecca Vallance collection during Fashion Week in Sydney, Australia, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
10 / 25
Two makeup artists simultaneously touch up a model's face backstage before the Manning Cartel catwalk show. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Two makeup artists simultaneously touch up a model's face backstage before the Manning Cartel catwalk show. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Two makeup artists simultaneously touch up a model's face backstage before the Manning Cartel catwalk show. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
11 / 25
A model walks under the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the Manning Cartell show. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model walks under the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the Manning Cartell show. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
A model walks under the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the Manning Cartell show. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
12 / 25
Models wait in robes backstage before the Manning Cartell catwalk show at Australian Fashion week. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Models wait in robes backstage before the Manning Cartell catwalk show at Australian Fashion week. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Models wait in robes backstage before the Manning Cartell catwalk show at Australian Fashion week. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
13 / 25
Models walk on stage under the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the Manning Cartell presentation at Australian Fashion week. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Models walk on stage under the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the Manning Cartell presentation at Australian Fashion week. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Models walk on stage under the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the Manning Cartell presentation at Australian Fashion week. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
14 / 25
A model presents a creation during a showing of the Misha Collection during Fashion Week. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model presents a creation during a showing of the Misha Collection during Fashion Week. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
A model presents a creation during a showing of the Misha Collection during Fashion Week. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
15 / 25
A model has makeup applied backstage before the Manning Cartell catwalk show. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model has makeup applied backstage before the Manning Cartell catwalk show. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
A model has makeup applied backstage before the Manning Cartell catwalk show. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
16 / 25
Models stand on stage under the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the Manning Cartel presentation. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Models stand on stage under the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the Manning Cartel presentation. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Models stand on stage under the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the Manning Cartel presentation. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
17 / 25
A model shows a creation by designer Yeojin Bae. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model shows a creation by designer Yeojin Bae. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
A model shows a creation by designer Yeojin Bae. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
18 / 25
Models gather backstage before the Manning Cartell catwalk show. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Models gather backstage before the Manning Cartell catwalk show. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Models gather backstage before the Manning Cartell catwalk show. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
19 / 25
A model shows a creation by designer Yeojin Bae. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model shows a creation by designer Yeojin Bae. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
A model shows a creation by designer Yeojin Bae. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
20 / 25
Makeup artists use their camera phones to assess last-minute touch-ups backstage before the Manning Cartell catwalk show. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Makeup artists use their camera phones to assess last-minute touch-ups backstage before the Manning Cartell catwalk show. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Makeup artists use their camera phones to assess last-minute touch-ups backstage before the Manning Cartell catwalk show. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
21 / 25
A model presents a creation from the AJE collection. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model presents a creation from the AJE collection. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
A model presents a creation from the AJE collection. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
22 / 25
A model dons earrings backstage before the Manning Cartell catwalk show. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model dons earrings backstage before the Manning Cartell catwalk show. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
A model dons earrings backstage before the Manning Cartell catwalk show. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
23 / 25
Clothing from the AJE collection are shown on the catwalk. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Clothing from the AJE collection are shown on the catwalk. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Clothing from the AJE collection are shown on the catwalk. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
24 / 25
Models walk past the Sydney Opera House during the Manning Cartel show. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Models walk past the Sydney Opera House during the Manning Cartel show. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Models walk past the Sydney Opera House during the Manning Cartel show. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Bollywood at Cannes

Bollywood at Cannes

Next Slideshows

Bollywood at Cannes

Bollywood at Cannes

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sonam Kapoor, see how Bollywood fared this year at Cannes.

17 May 2016
Ukraine wins Eurovision

Ukraine wins Eurovision

Ukraine's Jamala struck a surprise gold in the Eurovision Song Contest with a song "1944" about war-time deportations of Crimean Tatars by the Soviet Union in...

15 May 2016
Celebrity portraits

Celebrity portraits

Up close and personal with famous faces.

13 May 2016
Barefoot Julia at Cannes

Barefoot Julia at Cannes

Cast member Julia Roberts walks barefoot on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" at Cannes.

13 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast