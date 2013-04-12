Australian Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by Shakuhachi during the Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A girl wipes the catwalk during preparations for a show by Australian fashion label Maticevski at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Aurelio Costarella during Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model presents a creation by 'Skye & Staghorn' during the Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Models present creations by Australian fashion label Maticevski during a show at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A girl holds a sign indicating a seating area as guests arrive before the start of a show by Australian fashion label Maticevski at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by 'Maidenlove' during the Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Models present creations by Aurelio Costarella during Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A hairdresser puts a wig on a model backstage before the start of the Zambesi show during Australia Fashion Week in Sydney, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model walks along a catwalk wearing a garment by New Zealand fashion label Zambesi during a show at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
British model Georgia May Jagger presents a creation by Camilla during Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model presents a creation by Shakuhachi during the Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model presents a creation by Michael Lo Sordo show at the Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model presents a creation by 'Maidenlove' during the Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model presents a creation by Australian fashion label Maticevski during a show at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A model carries a flower arrangement as she presents a creation by Australian fashion label Maticevski during a show at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by 'Easton Pearson' during the Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model presents a creation by Aurelio Costarella during Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model presents a creation by Australian fashion label Maticevski during a show at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Australian fashion label Flannel during Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by 'Easton Pearson' during the Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A girl holds a sign indicating a seating area before the start of a show by Australian fashion label Maticevski at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations by 'Serpent & the Swan' during Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model presents a creation by Australian fashion label Ginger and Smart during Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations by 'Serpent & the Swan' during the Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model presents a garment by Australian fashion label Ginger and Smart at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Aurelio Costarella during Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model carries a flower arrangement as she presents a creation by Australian fashion label Maticevski during a show at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by 'Serpent & the Swan' during Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Models present creations by Haryono Setiadi during Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Sin
Models present creations by 'Serpent & the Swan' during the Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model presents a creation by Easton Pearson during Australia Fashion Week in Sydney, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model walks along a catwalk wearing a garment by New Zealand fashion label Zambesi during a show at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A model presents a creation by Shakuhachi during the Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model presents a creation by Michael Lo Sordo show at the Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
