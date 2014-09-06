Edition:
India
Sat Sep 6, 2014 | 6:15pm IST

Australian PM in India

Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott disembarks from an aircraft upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott gets help from retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (L) as he signs autograph on a cricket bat at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott is surrounded by children as he signs autographs at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai September 4, 2014.REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott attends the launch of a student mobility programme at a university in Mumbai September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott leaves after the launch of a student mobility program at a university in Mumbai September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott speaks during the launch of a student mobility program at a university in Mumbai September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott speaks to children as retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (L) signs autograph at Cricket Club of India in Mumbai September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (R) wave towards the media during Abbott's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott waves to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (R) after his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (L) lays a wreath at India Gate war memorial in New Delhi September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (C) stands after placing a wreath at India Gate war memorial in New Delhi September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (2nd L) takes part in a presentation with a patient simulator during his visit to the trauma centre of the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott uses a stethoscope as he takes part in a presentation with a patient simulator during his visit to the trauma centre of the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (L) speaks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during the signing of agreements ceremony in New Delhi September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (L) speaks with the media as his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi watches after the signing of agreements ceremony in New Delhi September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi wave toward the media after a signing of agreements ceremony in New Delhi September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, September 06, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, September 06, 2014
