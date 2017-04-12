Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 12, 2017 | 3:40pm IST

Australian PM visits India

Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 23
Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 23
Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 23
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017....more

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 23
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) extends his hand for a handshake with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) extends his hand for a handshake with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) extends his hand for a handshake with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 23
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017....more

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 23
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gesutres as his Australian counterpar Malcolm Turnbull watches during Turnbull's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gesutres as his Australian counterpar Malcolm Turnbull watches during Turnbull's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017....more

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gesutres as his Australian counterpar Malcolm Turnbull watches during Turnbull's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 23
Soldiers stand at attention during a ceremonial reception for Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Soldiers stand at attention during a ceremonial reception for Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Soldiers stand at attention during a ceremonial reception for Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 23
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 23
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 23
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull disembarks from his plane after his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull disembarks from his plane after his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull disembarks from his plane after his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 23
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull walks towards his car after his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull walks towards his car after his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull walks towards his car after his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 23
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi smiles as he reads a joint statement with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull (unseen) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi smiles as he reads a joint statement with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull (unseen) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi smiles as he reads a joint statement with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull (unseen) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 23
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes out of a room to receive his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull before a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes out of a room to receive his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull before a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes out of a room to receive his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull before a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 23
Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull gestures as he reads a joint statement with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (unseen) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull gestures as he reads a joint statement with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (unseen) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull gestures as he reads a joint statement with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (unseen) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
15 / 23
Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
16 / 23
Australia's Prime Minsiter Malcolm Turnbull leaves a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Mumbai, India April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Australia's Prime Minsiter Malcolm Turnbull leaves a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Mumbai, India April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Australia's Prime Minsiter Malcolm Turnbull leaves a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Mumbai, India April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
17 / 23
Australia's Prime Minsiter Malcolm Turnbull leaves a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Mumbai, India April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Australia's Prime Minsiter Malcolm Turnbull leaves a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Mumbai, India April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Australia's Prime Minsiter Malcolm Turnbull leaves a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Mumbai, India April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
18 / 23
Australia's Prime Minsiter Malcolm Turnbull (C) poses for a photograph with Rajesh Gopinathan (L), Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and N. Ganapathy Subramaniam (R), Chief Operating Officer of TCS, at a TCS facility in Mumbai, India April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Australia's Prime Minsiter Malcolm Turnbull (C) poses for a photograph with Rajesh Gopinathan (L), Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and N. Ganapathy Subramaniam (R), Chief Operating Officer of TCS, at...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Australia's Prime Minsiter Malcolm Turnbull (C) poses for a photograph with Rajesh Gopinathan (L), Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and N. Ganapathy Subramaniam (R), Chief Operating Officer of TCS, at a TCS facility in Mumbai, India April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
19 / 23
People walk past a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility displaying a photograph of Australia's Prime Minsiter Malcolm Turnbull in Mumbai, India April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

People walk past a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility displaying a photograph of Australia's Prime Minsiter Malcolm Turnbull in Mumbai, India April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
People walk past a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility displaying a photograph of Australia's Prime Minsiter Malcolm Turnbull in Mumbai, India April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
20 / 23
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (C), Governor of Maharashtra Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao (L) and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pose after their meeting at the Governor House in Mumbai, India, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (C), Governor of Maharashtra Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao (L) and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pose after their meeting at the Governor House in Mumbai, India, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (C), Governor of Maharashtra Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao (L) and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pose after their meeting at the Governor House in Mumbai, India, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
21 / 23
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull arrives for a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao (unseen) at the Governor House in Mumbai, India, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull arrives for a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao (unseen) at the Governor House in Mumbai, India, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull arrives for a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao (unseen) at the Governor House in Mumbai, India, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
22 / 23
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (centre L), Governor of Maharashtra Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao (centre R) and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (3rd R) walk after their meeting at the Governor House in Mumbai, India, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (centre L), Governor of Maharashtra Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao (centre R) and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (3rd R) walk after their meeting at the Governor House in Mumbai, India, April 12, 2017....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (centre L), Governor of Maharashtra Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao (centre R) and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (3rd R) walk after their meeting at the Governor House in Mumbai, India, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Commoner Queen

Commoner Queen

Next Slideshows

Commoner Queen

Commoner Queen

Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.

11 Apr 2017
Dancing with the Irish

Dancing with the Irish

Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.

11 Apr 2017
Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

10 Apr 2017
Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh amid China's objections to the visit.

09 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast