Australian PM visits India
Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017....more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) extends his hand for a handshake with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017....more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gesutres as his Australian counterpar Malcolm Turnbull watches during Turnbull's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017....more
Soldiers stand at attention during a ceremonial reception for Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull disembarks from his plane after his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull walks towards his car after his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi smiles as he reads a joint statement with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull (unseen) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes out of a room to receive his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull before a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull gestures as he reads a joint statement with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (unseen) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australia�s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australia's Prime Minsiter Malcolm Turnbull leaves a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Mumbai, India April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Australia's Prime Minsiter Malcolm Turnbull leaves a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Mumbai, India April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Australia's Prime Minsiter Malcolm Turnbull (C) poses for a photograph with Rajesh Gopinathan (L), Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and N. Ganapathy Subramaniam (R), Chief Operating Officer of TCS, at...more
People walk past a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility displaying a photograph of Australia's Prime Minsiter Malcolm Turnbull in Mumbai, India April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (C), Governor of Maharashtra Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao (L) and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pose after their meeting at the Governor House in Mumbai, India, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull arrives for a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao (unseen) at the Governor House in Mumbai, India, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (centre L), Governor of Maharashtra Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao (centre R) and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (3rd R) walk after their meeting at the Governor House in Mumbai, India, April 12, 2017....more
