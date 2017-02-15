Australia's immigration center on Manus Island
Detainees walk around the compound among water bottles inside the Manus Island detention center in Papua New Guinea, February 11, 2017. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
A makeshift gym inside the Manus Island detention center. Handout via REUTERS
Detainees are pictured inside the Manus Island refugee camp. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
Double security fences outline the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
A detainee looks into shipping container accommodations inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
A sheet with a handwritten message against Australia's refugee policy hangs from a gate inside the Manus Island detention center. Handout via REUTERS
Bangladeshi Mohammad Rasel is photographed inside the Manus Island detention center. Handout via REUTERS
Authorities inside the Manus Island refugee camp in Papua New Guinea walk around the camp serving deportation notices to detainees. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
Security fences surround trees inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
Images of detainees are pictured above doorways inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
Security fences surround buildings inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
Authorities inside the Manus Island refugee camp in Papua New Guinea walk around the camp serving deportation notices to detainees. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
Accommodation for detainees is photographed inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
A detainee enters a building inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
A locked gate is photographed inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Russia's military might
A look at Russia's armed forces amid reports the country deployed a new cruise missile despite complaints by U.S. officials that it violated an arms control...
Best of the Grammys
Memorable moments at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
World Press Photo Award winners
The winning images from the 2017 World Press Photo Contest.
North Korea's nuclear ambitions
A look at North Korea's firepower as it pursues its nuclear and ballistic missile programs in defiance of the United States and its allies.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.