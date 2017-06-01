Australia's odd-shaped rural mailboxes
A variety of odd-shaped mailboxes found along roads in rural areas of New South Wales, north of Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
An old microwave used as a mailbox next to a more traditional box along a road on the outskirts of the township of Wollombi, north of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
A mailbox in the shape of a cartoon character along a road on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old refrigerator sitting between an old washing machine and a beer keg, all used as mailboxes, along a road on the outskirts of the township of Wollombi, north of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old beer keg used as a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old oil drum and an anvil that have been converted into mailboxes on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old cylinder used to cover an electricity box that has been converted into a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old car engine that has been converted into a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
A mailbox in the shape of an aeroplane on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old refrigerator used as a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old wagon wheel and a replica satellite dish on the outskirts of the township of Parkes, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
An old, traditionally shaped Australian rural mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
Who will be America's next top speller?
Top spellers at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Blast in Kabul
A car bomb explosion occurred during the morning rush hour in a busy part of the Afghan capital.
Modi visits Spain
PM Narendra Modi visits Spain as part of his four-nation tour of Europe.
Modi meets Merkel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel during his visit to Germany.
MORE IN PICTURES
PM Modi's Portugal tour
Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.