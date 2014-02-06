Auto Expo 2014

Edition:
<p>Pawan Goenka (C), president of Mahindra's automotive and farm equipment sectors, stands next to Mahindra's concept electric sports car 'Halo' after its unveiling during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A model sits on a Rodeo RZ scooter at the Mahindra and Mahindra pavilion during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Models sit on scooters at the Vespa pavilion as a worker cleans the floor during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>B S Seo, Managing director and CEO of Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), C H Han, senior executive director HMIL and Rakesh Srivastava, senior vice-president sales and marketing of HMIL (L-R) pose with Hyundai's Santa Fe car during its launch at the Auto Expo, in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A model poses with a Vespa 946 scooter as visitors walk around during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Kenichi Ayukawa (L), managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, and Mayank Pareek, Maruti's chief operating officer for marketing and sales, pose with the company's Celerio during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>B S Seo, Managing director and CEO of Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) gestures as he poses in front of Hyundai's Santa Fe car during its launch at the Auto Expo, in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar poses with BMW's i8 hybrid car during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A model stands next to a Hyundai HND-9 Venace concept car during the Auto Expo in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa (R) and Maruti Suzuki's Director and Executive vice president Toshihiro Suzuki (L) pose with a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz concept car during the Auto Expo, in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Renault Senior Vice President Gilles Normand poses with a KWID concept car during the Auto Expo in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses with Jaguar Land Rover's Range Rover LWB during its launch at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>An employee cleans a new generation Ford engine at the Ford pavilion during the Auto Expo in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Maruti Suzuki Concept car Ciaz is displayed during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa speaks before launching the Concept Ciaz and SX4 S-Cross cars during the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Models pose with a Chevrolet Corvette at the General Motors' pavilion during the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses with Jaguar Land Rover's Range Rover LWB during its launch at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Ratan Tata, former chairman of the Tata Group, and Ian Callum (R), design director at Jaguar, stand next to the Jaguar Project 7 concept car during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Ratan Tata, former chairman of the Tata Group, and Ian Callum (R), design director at Jaguar, stand next to the Jaguar F-TYPE convertible during the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>The interior and console of the Renault KWID concept car is pictured during the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>The Renault KWID concept car is displayed during the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry poses with Tata's Nexon concept car during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Tim Leverton, Tata Motors' head of research and development, gestures after unveiling Sedan Zest car in New Delhi February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Ranjit Yadav, Tata Motors' president of the passenger vehicle business unit, sits in the Sedan Zest car after unveiling it in New Delhi February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Kumar Galhotra, Vice-President, Engineering, Ford Motor Co, stands next to a Ford Figo global compact concept car at a press preview in New Delhi February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Kumar Galhotra, Vice-President, Engineering, Ford Motor Co, stands next to Ford Figo global compact concept car at a press preview in New Delhi February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Ford India President Nigel Harris addresses the media during a press preview of Ford Figo global compact concept car in New Delhi February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Eberhard Kern (L), managing director at Mercedes-Benz India and Ola Kallenius, member of the Divisional Board Mercedes-Benz Cars for Marketing &amp; Sales, pose with the newly unveiled Mercedes GLA-Class during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Sudhir Rao, Managing Director of Skoda Auto India, shows an umbrella which is fitted in the rear door panel in Skoda's newly unveiled Superb during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Werner Eichhorn, Skoda's board member for sales and marketing, addresses a gathering at the Skoda Pavillion during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar poses with BMW's i8 hybrid car during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Shiro Nakamura (R), senior vice president of Datsun and Vincent Cobee, corporate vice president and head of the Datsun business unit, pose as they unveil the Datsun Redi-Go concept car during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Eberhard Kern, managing director at Mercedes-Benz India, addresses the gathering during the unveiling of their three new cars, the Mercedes CLA-45 AMG, Mercedes GLA-Class and Mercedes ML 500 Guard, during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A Bajaj RE60 is on display at a pavilion as a sweeper cleans the floor during the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Labourers carry carpets on a hand cart as they walk past a billboard of a Jaguar Land Rover during the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A model sits on a scooter at the TVS Motor company's pavilion during the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Pawan Munjal (R), managing director of Hero Honda Motors, and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor stand next to a Hero ZIR 150cc scooter during an unveiling ceremony at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A visitor takes pictures of a Volkswagen concept SUV Taigun during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A model poses with a California 1400 bike at the Moto Guzzi pavilion during the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

