Autumn colors
A gardener cleans a park with a leaf blower on an autumn day in Vienna November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A gardener cleans a park with a leaf blower on an autumn day in Vienna November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Joggers run along a path in a park on an autumn day in Vienna November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Joggers run along a path in a park on an autumn day in Vienna November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A couple enjoys an autumn day while sitting a bench in a gallery of Pari Mahal garden in Srinagar November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A couple enjoys an autumn day while sitting a bench in a gallery of Pari Mahal garden in Srinagar November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Girls throw autumn leafs in the air on an embankment of the Yenisei River in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Girls throw autumn leafs in the air on an embankment of the Yenisei River in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
The Shard building seen through autumn leaves in central London November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The Shard building seen through autumn leaves in central London November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A policeman walks along a street covered with ginko leaves in front of a wall of Gyeongbok Palace on a late autumn day in central Seoul, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A policeman walks along a street covered with ginko leaves in front of a wall of Gyeongbok Palace on a late autumn day in central Seoul, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A woman stretches her arms as she walks along a tree-lined path on an autumn day in a central Beijing park November 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman stretches her arms as she walks along a tree-lined path on an autumn day in a central Beijing park November 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A gardener cleans a park with a leaf blower during an autumn in Tervuren, near Brussels October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A gardener cleans a park with a leaf blower during an autumn in Tervuren, near Brussels October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A Cormorant dries his feathers as autumn colours are reflected in the water at a park in Tervuren, near Brussels October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A Cormorant dries his feathers as autumn colours are reflected in the water at a park in Tervuren, near Brussels October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Dead leaves cover an old BMW automobile in a private parking lot on a cold and misty autumn morning in Hanau, 35 km (21 miles) south of Frankfurt, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Dead leaves cover an old BMW automobile in a private parking lot on a cold and misty autumn morning in Hanau, 35 km (21 miles) south of Frankfurt, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People stroll by a statue of Prussian King Frederick the Great during an autumn's day at Charlottenburg castle's park in Berlin, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People stroll by a statue of Prussian King Frederick the Great during an autumn's day at Charlottenburg castle's park in Berlin, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Autumn leaves of trees cover and surround a section of the Great Wall of China that is decaying and overgrown with vegetation near the village of Xiang Shui Hu, located 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Beijing October 24, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray more
Autumn leaves of trees cover and surround a section of the Great Wall of China that is decaying and overgrown with vegetation near the village of Xiang Shui Hu, located 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Beijing October 24, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Water drops down on colourful leaves in a wood during a sunny autumn day near the village of Orscholz in the German province of Saarland October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Water drops down on colourful leaves in a wood during a sunny autumn day near the village of Orscholz in the German province of Saarland October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A sparrow is fed by a man at Madrid's Retiro park during an autumn day October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A sparrow is fed by a man at Madrid's Retiro park during an autumn day October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A woman rests and reads a newspaper in a park on a sunny autumn afternoon in Vienna October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A woman rests and reads a newspaper in a park on a sunny autumn afternoon in Vienna October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A duck swims in a pond on a sunny autumn day at the zoo in Frankfurt October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A duck swims in a pond on a sunny autumn day at the zoo in Frankfurt October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A yellow leaf falls next to a statue in the Summer Garden in central St. Petersburg October 19, 2012. The Summer Garden, once a favourite place of the Russian Tsars, is a popular place to rest for townspeople and tourists. REUTERS/Alexander...more
A yellow leaf falls next to a statue in the Summer Garden in central St. Petersburg October 19, 2012. The Summer Garden, once a favourite place of the Russian Tsars, is a popular place to rest for townspeople and tourists. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Visitors view changing autumn leaves at the Westonbirt Arboretum in southwest England October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors view changing autumn leaves at the Westonbirt Arboretum in southwest England October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A white swan swims in a pond at the Summer Garden in central St. Petersburg October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A white swan swims in a pond at the Summer Garden in central St. Petersburg October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A woman cycles in the early morning Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman cycles in the early morning Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A fallen autumn leaf rests with raindrops on the bonnet of a Jaguar car in London October 1, 2012 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A fallen autumn leaf rests with raindrops on the bonnet of a Jaguar car in London October 1, 2012 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Red Deer stag calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Red Deer stag calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A cat perches on the window sill of a vine-covered cottage on an Autumn day near Helperby, northern England October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A cat perches on the window sill of a vine-covered cottage on an Autumn day near Helperby, northern England October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Rain drops form on the autumn leaves of small bushes in North Vancouver, British Columbia October 12, 2012. After a record-breaking dry spell since August, a welcomed several days of rain has moved in over the area. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Rain drops form on the autumn leaves of small bushes in North Vancouver, British Columbia October 12, 2012. After a record-breaking dry spell since August, a welcomed several days of rain has moved in over the area. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A woman walks on a pavement covered with autumn leaves in central Minsk, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman walks on a pavement covered with autumn leaves in central Minsk, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A fallen leaf is seen on the red rocks next to the Dylan Thomas Boathouse during an Autumn day at Laugharne, south Wales October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A fallen leaf is seen on the red rocks next to the Dylan Thomas Boathouse during an Autumn day at Laugharne, south Wales October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Next Slideshows
Eclipse in Australia
A rare full solar eclipse plunged northeastern Australia into darkness for two minutes, delighting the thousands of people who had gathered on the beaches.
Working at Google
Behind-the-scenes at Google offices worldwide.
Objects of Sandy
Personal effects amid the ruins of Sandy.
Red China
Seeing red in the communist nation.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.