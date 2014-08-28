Edition:
Awaiting their turn in the limelight

An artist is helped with getting dressed as both Lord Shiva and his wife goddess Parvati before taking part in a religious procession ahead of the Mahashivratri festival in Jammu February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

A Kathakali dancer wears a dress ahead of her performance during the annual Vrischikotsavam festival at a temple in Kochi December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

A performer dressed as Sita, the wife of Lord Rama, waits backstage before a performance during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussera in Mumbai October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

People rehearse backstage before their performance in Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussera in Ahmedabad October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A man arranges his costume after his performance in Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussera in Ahmedabad October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

An artist dressed as Lord Shiva gestures as he gets ready backstage before performing during the ten-day Ramlila festival, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, in New Delhi October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Dancers in body paint wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

A dancer in body paint gets ready for his performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

Boys dressed as Lord Krishna and a schoolgirl (R) wait for their performance to start inside a classroom during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

A Tibetan exile gets ready for his performance during celebrations of the 78th birthday of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp in New Delhi July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Members of a brass band watch a movie on a mobile phone as they wait to perform at a wedding procession in New Delhi December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

A member of a brass band adjusts his colleague's headdress before performing at a wedding procession in New Delhi November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

A member of a brass band takes a picture of his colleague before performing at a wedding procession in New Delhi November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

A Kathakali dancer waits for his performance to start during the annual temple festival at Tripunithura, in Kerala November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

A man dressed as a Hindu Goddess gets ready to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

A performer looks out at patrons arriving for a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from Maharashtra, prepares to perform a stunt on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi September 29, 2011 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Kewal Sharma, 44, a performer dressed as Hindu monkey god Hanuman, is reflected in a mirror as he adjusts his costume backstage before taking part in a religious play as part of Dussehra festival celebrations in Jammu October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Physically disabled dancers talk before the start of their practice in New Delhi August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

