Pictures | Fri Sep 4, 2015

Babe in arms

A Syrian refugee from Aleppo holds his one month old daughter moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A migrant carries a baby after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A policeman carries a baby to safety as migrants try to enter Macedonia near Gevgelija after crossing the border with Greece September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
An Afghan migrant carrying a baby is helped to climb a slope moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Migrants enter Macedonia near Gevgelija after crossing the border with Greece, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A migrant from Aleppo, Syria holds his 30-day-old baby on an overcrowded train as they travel through Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A migrant with a child sleeps in a park near the main bus and train station in Belgrade, Serbia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015 as Hungarian police withdrew from the gates after two days of blocking their entry. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A baby cries at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
A migrant holds a child under the rain close to the border crossing between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
A migrant plays with his child as they wait for a train to arrive at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
A migrant baby on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix waits to be transferred to the Norwegian ship Siem Pilot off the coast of Libya August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds her child in her arms as she sits in the port of the Greek island of Kos waiting to be registered and move with her family to the "Eleftherios Venizelos" vessel August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
A Syrian migrant woman walks to the shore with her baby to board a dinghy bound for the Greek island of Lesbos, in the Turkish coastal town of Behramkale, in Canakkale province, Turkey, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A migrant woman holds a baby at a make-shift camp in a park in central Athens August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A migrant woman holds her child as she waits for a train in Gevgelija train station near the Greek border with Macedonia July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A refugee woman carries a baby as she and other refugees make their way to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, in Greece August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
Migrants wave their train tickets and lift up children outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A member of the Turkish coast guards carries a baby of Syrian migrant on the shore in Cesme, near the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Migrants from Syria queue for a bus along a road in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A Syrian (L) refugee holds a baby after jumping off a dinghy moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A Swiss police officer accompanies migrants from Syria carrying their children, upon their arrival at the railway station in the north-eastern Swiss town of Buchs September 1, 2015. T REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
